Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

One of Guyana’s leading distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, DeSinco Trading, has joined forces with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide 40 cases of Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder for use by participants of football development and national team programmes.

DeSinco, owned by former Golden Jaguars team manager Frank DeAbreu, is a long-standing supporter of the GFF and the football community. It is expected that this latest contribution will mark a new beginning in the history of the important strategic partnership.

“DeSinco is no stranger to making contributions to football,” said GFF Marketing Committee Chairwoman Lisa Ahmad, receiving the donation at DeSinco Trading in Georgetown yesterday. “We want to echo our thanks for having the company back on board with us once again. We hope that we can have a long and fruitful partnership.”

Milex Hi & Lo is a reduced fat powdered milk product, which contains 60% less fat than standard milk powder and extra calcium, protein and vitamin D. In total, DeSinco has donated

1,600 packets of 125g Hi & Lo powder to the GFF.

“On behalf of DeSinco and Arlo Foods’ Milex, we are very happy to make this donation of 40 cases of milk,” said Sarah Piggott, Medical Representative at DeSinco Trading. “We look forward to partnering again with the football federation. We hope that the players and support teams enjoy this item because it is an excellent product.”