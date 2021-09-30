Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Latest update September 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2021 Sports
One of Guyana’s leading distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, DeSinco Trading, has joined forces with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide 40 cases of Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder for use by participants of football development and national team programmes.
DeSinco, owned by former Golden Jaguars team manager Frank DeAbreu, is a long-standing supporter of the GFF and the football community. It is expected that this latest contribution will mark a new beginning in the history of the important strategic partnership.
“DeSinco is no stranger to making contributions to football,” said GFF Marketing Committee Chairwoman Lisa Ahmad, receiving the donation at DeSinco Trading in Georgetown yesterday. “We want to echo our thanks for having the company back on board with us once again. We hope that we can have a long and fruitful partnership.”
Milex Hi & Lo is a reduced fat powdered milk product, which contains 60% less fat than standard milk powder and extra calcium, protein and vitamin D. In total, DeSinco has donated
1,600 packets of 125g Hi & Lo powder to the GFF.
“On behalf of DeSinco and Arlo Foods’ Milex, we are very happy to make this donation of 40 cases of milk,” said Sarah Piggott, Medical Representative at DeSinco Trading. “We look forward to partnering again with the football federation. We hope that the players and support teams enjoy this item because it is an excellent product.”
Sep 30, 2021One of Guyana’s leading distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, DeSinco Trading, has joined forces with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide 40 cases of Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi...
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – It is literally a joy when an African Guyanese join the PPP and an Indian the PNC. There can only be... more
Kaieteur News – People are taking the law into their own hands. This is one practice which the authorities have to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]