Latest update September 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boy, 17, among 5 latest COVID-19 fatalities

Sep 30, 2021 News

– Ministry says all were unvaccinated

Kaieteur News – Five more persons, all of whom were unvaccinated, are the latest COVID-19 fatalities, according the Ministry of Health. In a release, the Ministry revealed that on September 28, three males – a 17-year-old and a 33-year-old from Region Three and 28-year-old from Region Four – along with a female from Region 10 passed away. The following day, a female, also from Region Three, succumbed. Their deaths have now taken the country’s death toll to 783.
According to the Ministry, the patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at public medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The Ministry reported too that there are 279 new cases. Additionally, there are 31 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 136 in institutional isolation, 3,926 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi &...

Sep 30, 2021

One of Guyana’s leading distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, DeSinco Trading, has joined forces with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to provide 40 cases of Arla Foods’ Milex “Hi...
Read More
GCB extends condolence on the passing of Orin Rutherford and Sahadeo Singh

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Orin...

Sep 30, 2021

GFF makes official complaint to Press Association over Stabroek News story

GFF makes official complaint to Press Association...

Sep 30, 2021

Master Max Massiah receives more international accolades

Master Max Massiah receives more international...

Sep 30, 2021

Rasool leads United Cricket Club to championship

Rasool leads United Cricket Club to championship

Sep 30, 2021

Wilbert Benjamin first memorial cycle road race set for this Sunday

Wilbert Benjamin first memorial cycle road race...

Sep 30, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]