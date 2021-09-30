Boy, 17, among 5 latest COVID-19 fatalities

– Ministry says all were unvaccinated

Kaieteur News – Five more persons, all of whom were unvaccinated, are the latest COVID-19 fatalities, according the Ministry of Health. In a release, the Ministry revealed that on September 28, three males – a 17-year-old and a 33-year-old from Region Three and 28-year-old from Region Four – along with a female from Region 10 passed away. The following day, a female, also from Region Three, succumbed. Their deaths have now taken the country’s death toll to 783.

According to the Ministry, the patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at public medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The Ministry reported too that there are 279 new cases. Additionally, there are 31 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 136 in institutional isolation, 3,926 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine.

