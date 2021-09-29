Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint by passengers

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old taxi driver was on Tuesday evening robbed by two armed men who entered his vehicle and requested to be taken to a hotel. According to police, the incident took place around 22:15hrs at the Exit in Festival City, South Ruimveldt.

Enquires disclosed that the driver of the motorcar HD 336 was proceeding along the Plaisance Public Road, when he stopped for two men to enter his car. The men requested to be taken to a hotel located at the Exit in Festival City, South Ruimveldt.

Upon arriving there, one of the men who was in the front passenger seat pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, while proceeding to relieve him of his items which included one BLU smart phone valued $15,000, one Alcatel smart phone valued $8,000 and a car key. During this time, the other perpetrator in the back seat was choking the driver leaving him unable to defend himself.

Thereafter, both of the perpetrators made good their escape on foot in a northern direction.

Checks were made in the area for the perpetrators by the police, but those efforts proved futile.

Police investigations are currently in progress.