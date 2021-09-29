Sputnik V second dose arrives in Guyana – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said yesterday, that persons who took their first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine over the last three months, will be able to access their second jabs as the shots are now available.

Another consignment of the vaccine arrived in Guyana Monday evening, Dr. Anthony disclosed during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update. He said persons can begin receiving the shots today.

“So, we have received a quantity of second dose and what we are doing is encouraging anyone who require their second dose to come out from tomorrow (Wednesday) at the various sites across the country so that they can get their second dose Sputnik.”

“We know that there are a number of persons waiting, and so what we’ll be doing is a first come, first serve basis. So, come out and get your vaccine, so I want to really encourage people, use the opportunity, come out and get the vaccine so that you know you can be fully vaccinated.” Minister Anthony said.

Guyana, like many other countries around the world using the Russian vaccine, has been experiencing delay in the shipment of the second dose. Officials say the global shortage is due largely to the spike in cases of the Delta variant.

The Sputnik V vaccine is reported to have been most effective against this latest variant.

Minister Anthony has also noted, that government will continue to push forward in trying to access the vaccines in the quickest possible time for the Guyanese population.

To date, 356,062 or 69.4% of adults in Guyana have taken their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 184,941 or 36.1% are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Additionally, 23,237 or 31.9% of adolescents have taken the Pfizer vaccine.