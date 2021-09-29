Latest update September 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sputnik V second dose arrives in Guyana – Health Minister

Sep 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said yesterday, that persons who took their first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine over the last three months, will be able to access their second jabs as the shots are now available.

Sputnik V second dose arrives in Guyana – Health Minister

Another consignment of the vaccine arrived in Guyana Monday evening, Dr. Anthony disclosed during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update. He said persons can begin receiving the shots today.
“So, we have received a quantity of second dose and what we are doing is encouraging anyone who require their second dose to come out from tomorrow (Wednesday) at the various sites across the country so that they can get their second dose Sputnik.”
“We know that there are a number of persons waiting, and so what we’ll be doing is a first come, first serve basis. So, come out and get your vaccine, so I want to really encourage people, use the opportunity, come out and get the vaccine so that you know you can be fully vaccinated.” Minister Anthony said.
Guyana, like many other countries around the world using the Russian vaccine, has been experiencing delay in the shipment of the second dose. Officials say the global shortage is due largely to the spike in cases of the Delta variant.
The Sputnik V vaccine is reported to have been most effective against this latest variant.
Minister Anthony has also noted, that government will continue to push forward in trying to access the vaccines in the quickest possible time for the Guyanese population.
To date, 356,062 or 69.4% of adults in Guyana have taken their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 184,941 or 36.1% are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Additionally, 23,237 or 31.9% of adolescents have taken the Pfizer vaccine.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Sep 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of...
Read More
Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Sep 29, 2021

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at Ann’s Grove Community Ground taking shape

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at...

Sep 29, 2021

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran Khan

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran...

Sep 29, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 29, 2021

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not...

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]