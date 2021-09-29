Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCYS), Steve Ninvalle, has been appointed the chairman of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) elections set to be held tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ninvalle will chair the meeting virtually and will be responsible for what is termed the most important part of the AMBC Congress. AMBC had recently written to the World governing body, AIBA, to have one of the most respected administrators appointed to chair the event. AIBA responded in the affirmative. In an invited comment, Ninvalle said that he welcomed the fact that AMBC and AIBA could have placed so much confidence in him, promising to operate in a fair and impartial manner.

In chairing the elections, Ninvalle, a vice president of AMBC, has become the first from CARICOM to do so. The local boxing boss has chalked up several first since being elected the president of the GBA including the Anglophone Caribbean’s first Executive Committee Member of AIBA, first AIBA Youth Commission Chairman and first member of the AIBA Executive Bureau.

Venezuelan Luisa Benitez, the lone woman in the quartet, Brazilian Fabiano Borges, Puerto Rican Jose Laureano and American Tyson Lee are the others on the executive.

Tomorrow’s Congress will see one person taking over from Argentine Osvaldo Bisbal who has resigned as the 43- member AMBC president.