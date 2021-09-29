Latest update September 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Sep 29, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCYS), Steve Ninvalle, has been appointed the chairman of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) elections set to be held tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Steve Ninvalle

Ninvalle will chair the meeting virtually and will be responsible for what is termed the most important part of the AMBC Congress. AMBC had recently written to the World governing body, AIBA, to have one of the most respected administrators appointed to chair the event. AIBA responded in the affirmative. In an invited comment, Ninvalle said that he welcomed the fact that AMBC and AIBA could have placed so much confidence in him, promising to operate in a fair and impartial manner.
In chairing the elections, Ninvalle, a vice president of AMBC, has become the first from CARICOM to do so. The local boxing boss has chalked up several first since being elected the president of the GBA including the Anglophone Caribbean’s first Executive Committee Member of AIBA, first AIBA Youth Commission Chairman and first member of the AIBA Executive Bureau.
Venezuelan Luisa Benitez, the lone woman in the quartet, Brazilian Fabiano Borges, Puerto Rican Jose Laureano and American Tyson Lee are the others on the executive.
Tomorrow’s Congress will see one person taking over from Argentine Osvaldo Bisbal who has resigned as the 43- member AMBC president.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Sep 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of...
Read More
Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Sep 29, 2021

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at Ann’s Grove Community Ground taking shape

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at...

Sep 29, 2021

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran Khan

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran...

Sep 29, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 29, 2021

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not...

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]