Latest update September 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pres. Ali still to appoint Teaching Service Commission – GTU President

Sep 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Months after the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) had written to President, Irfaan Ali, requesting that he appoint members to the Teaching Service Commission (TSC); the Union is still awaiting a response or an acknowledgement of its letter.
According to the President of the GTU, Mark Lyte, President Ali’s failure to appoint a new Commission, could once again have the appointments of senior and junior teachers in limbo.
The TSC, which is tasked with promoting public school teachers, was dissolved about a month ago. As a constitutional body, the Commission usually comprises of four members nominated by the President, one member nominated by the opposition party, and another nominated by the GTU.
According to Lyte, the GTU is hopeful that the President will pick up the Union’s letter that was sent since July 2021, and act on it steadily since the absence of the TSC has a significant impact not only on new appointees but also teacher’s gratuity.
On Monday night, during a Globespan interview, Lyte revealed the worrying factors of the nonexistence of the Commission and stated, “We are concerned because right now schools are understaffed and we cannot have new persons employed because there is no TSC.”
The GTU President added that every year senior vacancies are published and teachers apply for those but due to the absence of the Commission, there will be no teacher vacancies published in 2021 and the senior appointments will not be made. Lyte further stated that, “Some teachers may retire at their present status without being given the opportunity to be promoted. We have some teachers that are going to migrate and they are going to lose the opportunity to move to another level.”
Without moves to install a new Commission, Lyte said that the Union is worried that eligible teachers will again have to wait to be duly promoted.
Lyte had previously stated that without the TSC in place, the GTU is worried that School Boards will be allowed to resume responsibility for appointments. However, according to him, the Union does not feel comfortable with School Boards doing appointments, as that process is often fraught with a lot of discrepancies. He said it could very well force the Union to seek the intervention of the court.
Moreover, Lyte said there is a shortage of teachers and due to this factor, the teachers that are currently in the school system will have to carry larger classes. “It is a grave concern and we would like to see it addressed,” Lyte expressed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Sep 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of...
Read More
Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Sep 29, 2021

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at Ann’s Grove Community Ground taking shape

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at...

Sep 29, 2021

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran Khan

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran...

Sep 29, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 29, 2021

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not...

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]