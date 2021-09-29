Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Kaieteur News – The Ogle Community Centre Cricket Club has expressed gratitude to GENEQUIP for their continued support.

The company has been providing expertise to assist the club in maintaining the ground and only recently they provided its technical expertise to repair and service the Centre’s D130 John Deere lawnmower which is being used to cut the ground.

The members would like to thank the company and look forward to their support.