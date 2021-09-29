Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Latest update September 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 29, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Ogle Community Centre Cricket Club has expressed gratitude to GENEQUIP for their continued support.
The company has been providing expertise to assist the club in maintaining the ground and only recently they provided its technical expertise to repair and service the Centre’s D130 John Deere lawnmower which is being used to cut the ground.
The members would like to thank the company and look forward to their support.
Sep 29, 2021Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of...
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – I love my country but I will not obfuscate my episodic feelings of hate. I hate this country for how... more
Kaieteur News- If the government is not prepared to act to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases, then the population must take... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]