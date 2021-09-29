Latest update September 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lone company bids to supply GRA with firearms

Sep 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Queensway Security Services was the only company that submitted a bid to supply the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) with firearms during the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
During the opening of tenders, bids were also opened for a National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) contract to transport, offload and stockpile 3000 tonnes of boulders.
Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Revenue Authority
Supply and Delivery of Firearm.

 

 

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs
Consultancy Services for grievance redress training for Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture – National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)
Transport, offload and stockpile 3000 tons of boulders.

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GUYSUCO)
Rehabilitation of re-milling and milling roofs and structures- Rose Hall Factory

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Works
Clearing of alignment for the Parika to Goshen Road project, Region Three.

 

 

 

 

 

Clearing of Alignment for the Timehri Sand Hill Road Link, Region Four.

 

 

 

 

 

Provision of site security services for Ministry of Public Works for 2021 to 2022, Lot 1-3.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Sep 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of...
Read More
Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Sep 29, 2021

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at Ann’s Grove Community Ground taking shape

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at...

Sep 29, 2021

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran Khan

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran...

Sep 29, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 29, 2021

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not...

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]