Lone company bids to supply GRA with firearms

Kaieteur News – Queensway Security Services was the only company that submitted a bid to supply the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) with firearms during the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

During the opening of tenders, bids were also opened for a National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) contract to transport, offload and stockpile 3000 tonnes of boulders.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Revenue Authority

Supply and Delivery of Firearm.

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Consultancy Services for grievance redress training for Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Ministry of Agriculture – National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)

Transport, offload and stockpile 3000 tons of boulders.

Ministry of Agriculture- Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GUYSUCO)

Rehabilitation of re-milling and milling roofs and structures- Rose Hall Factory

Ministry of Public Works

Clearing of alignment for the Parika to Goshen Road project, Region Three.

Clearing of Alignment for the Timehri Sand Hill Road Link, Region Four.

Provision of site security services for Ministry of Public Works for 2021 to 2022, Lot 1-3.