Japan to help Guyana with COVID-19 grant

– $205.8M to purchase ultrasound equipment, ambulances

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana was recently given a $205.8 million (US 1,029,000) grant by the Japanese government to boost its fight against COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Monday shared this information during his weekly COVID-19 update. Over the last six months the Ministry of Health (MOH) had been working on securing the grant. The money received will be used to purchase equipment for the health sector.

Dr. Frank Anthony added, “Some of the things that we will be getting through the grant include imaging equipment, ultrasound that we can use with the diagnosis of COVID-19. We are getting at least four different ultrasound machines. We are also getting some sterilizers, ECG machines, pulse oximeters and so forth.” These pieces of equipment are expected to arrive in Guyana in November.

Additionally, four new ambulances will be purchased through this grant.

Guyana has received a generous number of donations of medical equipment, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), funding and COVID-19 vaccines from several countries, non-governmental organization and international partners thus far.