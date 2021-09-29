Japan to help Guyana with COVID-19 grant

Latest update September 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 29, 2021 News
– $205.8M to purchase ultrasound equipment, ambulances
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana was recently given a $205.8 million (US 1,029,000) grant by the Japanese government to boost its fight against COVID-19.
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Monday shared this information during his weekly COVID-19 update. Over the last six months the Ministry of Health (MOH) had been working on securing the grant. The money received will be used to purchase equipment for the health sector.
Dr. Frank Anthony added, “Some of the things that we will be getting through the grant include imaging equipment, ultrasound that we can use with the diagnosis of COVID-19. We are getting at least four different ultrasound machines. We are also getting some sterilizers, ECG machines, pulse oximeters and so forth.” These pieces of equipment are expected to arrive in Guyana in November.
Additionally, four new ambulances will be purchased through this grant.
Guyana has received a generous number of donations of medical equipment, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), funding and COVID-19 vaccines from several countries, non-governmental organization and international partners thus far.
Sep 29, 2021Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of...
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – I love my country but I will not obfuscate my episodic feelings of hate. I hate this country for how... more
Kaieteur News- If the government is not prepared to act to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases, then the population must take... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]