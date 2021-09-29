Latest update September 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPL, GWI to collaborate on improving Region Six services

Sep 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Shoddy water service in the East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), will become a thing of the past as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has stepped in to address the growing concerns of residents.

Minister within Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P, has assured residents that they will soon receive an improved quality of treated water.
Residents have for months been complaining about the poor water quality they have been receiving.
Sixty-one-year-old Steven Kasinath, a councillor and resident of Chesney Village Corentyne, said the community has been severely affected by the fluctuating water service.
“For the past two to three months, the water comes on and off. There is no proper water flow but, in the night, like after 8 … we have water, but during the day when the housewives wish to use this water to do some little house chores, then there is no water to do it,” he told the minister.
Another resident, Kamaludeen Hussain said as early as 8 A.M, there is no water supply in the community.
Kamaludeen stressed that basic services such as water and electricity must be prioritized. He hoped that by highlighting the issue, “it would ensure that we get 24-hours water as promised and everything would be fine. The resolution of this matter would show residents the seriousness of the government.”
GWI’s Manager, Mr. Randolph Leitch said, part of the issue has been caused by faulty power lines that are the basis of constant power outages.
“For the past month and a half, we have been experiencing voltage imbalance from GPL because we have had customers complain that they have power at home but no water.
So once GPL gets any fluctuation then the pump would trip off and that is why most of the homes would get water during the day between the hours of 3 pm and 6pm. Sometimes it (water) comes back at 12 and then goes again at 2,” he explained.
Minister Rodrigues also addressed residents.
“I spoke with Minister (within the Ministry of Public Works) Deodat Indar, M.P, about this, and we are trying to see how best we can address the situation as quickly as possible because it is not only here, but in every region. We are looking at it; it has our attention so it will be addressed shortly.”
Minister Indar has responsibility for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and Minister Rodrigues, for the water sector.
While most of GWI’s pump stations are equipped with generators to ensure such has incidences do not occur, the minister explained that the approach is not feasible at every station. In the meantime, Minister Rodrigues asked residents to be patient with the entity and government to rectify the situation.
Communities such as Fryish, Port Mourant, Babu John among others are also affected.
Minister Rodrigues has informed residents that the region will soon benefit from a third water treatment plant for the Corentyne Coast to provide 100 per cent coverage of treated water.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Sep 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of...
Read More
Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Sep 29, 2021

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at Ann’s Grove Community Ground taking shape

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at...

Sep 29, 2021

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran Khan

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran...

Sep 29, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 29, 2021

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not...

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]