GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran Khan

Sep 29, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has expressed sadness at the passing of Mr. Imran Khan reportedly from Covid-19, a release from the board informed.
Imran, a media professional, had previously served as the Media Liaison for Cable and Wireless from 2002 to 2004, the Media Manager of West Indies Cricket Board Inc. (WICB) from 2004 to 2007 and Head of Marketing and Communications for Stanford T20 Cricket from 2007 to 2009. Additionally, he served as the Corporate Communications Officer of WICB Inc. from 2010 to 2015.
From all reports, Imran brought high levels of commitment and expertise in the discharge of his duties in these positions and in so doing earned the respect and admiration of both his employers and colleagues.
The GCB takes the opportunity to once again urge all eligible persons to be fully vaccinated, as advised by the medical experts, in order to mitigate this deadly pandemic.

