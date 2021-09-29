Family beats driver who ran over relative

Kaieteur News – A Mahaica man was forced to seek medical care for himself after he received a sound thrashing from the relatives of a pedestrian whom he had run over with his car.

The man, Deon Downden of Lot 12 River View, Mosquito Hall, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was last Sunday evening assaulted by a group of the man’s irate relatives.

Around 21:30hrs on Sunday, police revealed that motor car PZZ 6595, which was being driven by Dowden, was proceeding east into the KK Service Station compound located at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. The car, according to police, collided with Anthony Dudram, a 29-year old pedestrian of Lancaster, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara causing him to fall to the ground before it ran over him.

As a result, Dudram received injuries about his body. He was then picked up by his brother and transported to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor. Dudram was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where it was determined that he suffered a dislocated pelvic bone.

According to police, sometime after the accident, Dudram’s relatives caught up with Dowden and assaulted him. As a result, he too was admitted to the GPHC suffering from lacerations about his body. Police enquiries are currently in progress.