Drastic action is needed not appeals for vaccination

Kaieteur News- If the government is not prepared to act to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases, then the population must take their own actions to protect the society. There is no other option right now because the government is refusing to take firmer action to stem the pandemic.

You cannot continue to do the same things and expect different results. Yet this is exactly what many Guyanese are hoping for in relation to the pandemic.

They expect to continue going about their usual business, yet expect the numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths to decline. It does not work that way; it is either we change the way things are done or face the inevitable consequence of more than 1,200 deaths which was what one model had predicted when the pandemic first commenced, and based on the assumption that little restrictions would have been put in place.

The government has made its decision. It had to have known that when it continued last August with the six-phased reopening of the economy, which the APNU+AFC had initiated, that there would have been deaths.

It faced a situation in which non-essential businesses had been closed for almost five months and many had in fact been reopening in violation of the then regulations. It most likely was under pressure from both its business supporters and also informal workers who were facing the brunt of the effects of the lockdown of the economy.

The government therefore went ahead and reopened the economy and the airports. In addition, the deaths have piled up.

The government does not seem inclined to go to any form of lockdown. And sadly, there is no appetite in the country for even a targeted lockdown of non-essential businesses in Regions Three and Four.

Generally, also, there have been no region-specific restrictions. One set of restrictions has applied to all and given poor enforcement, much of it has amounted to non-restrictions.

At present, businesses are required to ensure that anyone entering their places of business is vaccinated (with at least one dose). However, which are the businesses that are enforcing this regulation?

One major supermarket chain is strictly enforcing the regulations. But it is public knowledge that at least three other supermarket chains are not doing so. Many major hardware stores are not enforcing the regulations. There is no request for proof of vaccinations at many markets around the country. In the meantime, to get into a commercial bank, you either have to present a valid PCR test or show proof of vaccination. And while this is happening, the majority of the businesses in Guyana are not implementing the new regulations. And is the government bothered?

The new restrictions are not aimed at preventing the spread of the virus. The new restrictions requiring proof of vaccination for entry to public places is aimed at increasing vaccination. And it is working; the numbers have been steadily increasing over the past few weeks.

But the deaths are increasing and the government is singing one tune: “people should get vaccinated.” But despite this, there is still a spike in cases.

Vaccination is necessary but it cannot be the only measure. There has to be special distancing – and social distancing does not only mean staying at least six feet away from others.

Social distancing also means reducing contact with others. And unless there are closures of non-essential businesses, the increases in the curfew hours and limitations on the workweek, the spike in cases will not just continue for a few weeks. It will continue for a few months.

The government will not close non-essential businesses in Regions Three and Four. It will not reduce the public sector workweek to four days. It will not employ staff rotations even though its own regulations require this. And it will not extend the curfew hours.

It is left to responsible businesses and citizens to take action. But the profit motive is too strong a temptation to encourage persons to take action. In short, there is no appetite for restrictions. Even the media is not calling for a lockdown as it did in the early days of the pandemic. The media is looking at its bottom line and while it is concerned about deaths, its concern is not of that degree to force it to call for drastic action.

Yet, this is precisely what is needed: drastic action. It is time therefore for citizens to take action. Reduce the number of days in which you go shopping. Reduce the number of times each week that you leave the house. Keep all inter-personal interaction outside the home to a minimum.

If responsible members of the public reduce their public activities, it will have an impact. And if responsible businesses follow suit, the effect can be greater.

Businesses must introduce shorter hours of work. They can reduce the workweek or send their employees home earlier so that they do not have to be at the car and bus parks during peak hours.

But will responsible businesses do these things when there is money to be made. It is doubtful whether they will.

