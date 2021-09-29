Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital reflects on role in pioneering complex heart surgeries

In observance of World Heart Day…

Kaieteur News – World Heart Day 2021 is being observed today under the theme ‘Use Heart to Connect’. This year’s observance is about individuals connecting with their hearts, ensuring that it is being cared for, and leveraging the power of technology to link every heart, everywhere.

It should be noted that World Heart Day promotes a healthy lifestyle and dietary habits with a major goal being to increase public knowledge about the relevance of healthy eating and physical activity in lowering the risk of heart disease. Medical studies have confirmed that altering lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of heart-related disorders by 50%.

This is the view of Professor Dr. Prashant Vaijaynath, Cardiac Surgeon from India, who has recently conducted at least six complex heart surgeries in Guyana with a team of surgeons at the Balwant Singh Hopital. Some of those include a pediatric Cardiac Surgery and a Mitral Valve Replacement.

In a recent release featuring Dr. Vaijaynath, he noted that the current COVID-19 health crisis has brought to light the critical need to create new and innovative ways to bring heart health awareness to more individuals, especially those with limited access to resources and medical care.

World Heart Day 2021, mandates the power of digital health to promote worldwide awareness, prevention, and management of Cardiovascular Diseases. Taking a closer look at the Guyana situation, heart health is not widely discussed and many persons suffer silently.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has listed Ischemic Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease among the top leading causes of death in Guyana. World Health Organisation statistics shows that in 2016, 34% of all deaths in Guyana were related to Cardiovascular Diseases, making it the leading cause of death in the country at that time.

Today, updated statistics contribute to worldwide numbers, compiled by the CDC, recording a heart disease related death every 36 seconds. With this information, Dr. Vaijaynath sought to dispel myths about heart health. “A 45-minute brisk walk or aerobic exercise is beneficial to your heart health. However, weightlifting and gym workouts aren’t always beneficial to your cardiovascular health. It’s also a myth that women are less susceptible to Cardiovascular Disease…. Cardiovascular Disease is six times more common in women than breast cancer.” Dr. Vaijaynath noted. It is here that he emphasized the need for a cardiac check to be a priority when medical check-ups are being conducted. He believes that the more people keep abreast with their heart health, the better chance they have of preventing a disease or heart complication due to poor health.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, any form of heart complication counts as comorbidity to persons who would have contracted the virus with high chances of landing in the Intensive Care Unit and even resulting in death, the virus places tremendous pressure on the heart, and an unhealthy heart does not have a good chance. This is not limited to persons over the age of 50. Anyone and everyone can be affected.

Dr. Balwant Singh Jr, Chairman of Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital, had mentioned that “Another fallacy is that, young people are immune to heart disease. It’s no longer true that cardiovascular problems affect just people in their 50s and 60s. Even people in their 30s are experiencing these issues these days. Indeed, they are prone to sudden heart attacks that can be fatal due to lifestyle behaviours such as, junk food, alcohol consumption, smoking, and stress.”

To this end, a few heart healthy tips were recommended, and they include a healthy and balanced diet, staying hydrated, limited sugar consumption and exercise. For those recovering from COVID-19 and have been diagnosed with heart complications, Professor, Dr. Vaijaynath, further recommended a minimum eight hours sleep, stress management, keeping up with prescribed medication and doctor’s advice and most importantly, eat healthy.