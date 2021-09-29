Bus driver charged for causing death of Baramita Village Councillor

Kaieteur News – The 23-year-old bus driver who was involved in the horrific accident on the Baramita trail which claimed the life of Wanita Sobers, former Secretary of the Baramita Village Council, was on Monday charged for causing her death.

Making his first court appearance was Deonarine Kumar of Port Kaituma, Region One who appeared in the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Delon Bess where the charges were read to him.

Kumar was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on June 16, 2021 while on the Baramita Access Road he drove mini-bus BPP 9730 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of 39-year-old Sobers, a mother of one, formerly of Central Baramita Village. The defendant was also charged for being an unlicenced driver and having an un-insured motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on $500,000 bail.

The driver is expected to reappear in court on November 2, 2021.

On the day in question, the woman was travelling in the minibus which was heading to Baramita Village from Matthew’s Ridge along with four other occupants, one of whom was her father, when the accident occurred.

The driver had reported to police that while descending a hill on the southern side of the road, his vehicle started to travel in a left-to-right motion. He further reported that he tried to apply brakes to stop the bus but despite his efforts, it collided with a bump on the northern side of the road.

Due to the collision, the woman and the driver were flung out of the bus while three other passengers were left trapped in their seats. Persons who were scene immediately rushed those injured to the Baramita Health Centre for treatment where the woman died upon arrival.

Christopher James, the dead woman’s father who was also a passenger, had told Kaieteur News that on that day they had travelled to Matthew’s Ridge to purchase some phones after hearing about the Digicel promotion there. It was while returning home that afternoon tragedy struck, a devastated James recounted.

This publication learnt that the mother had died the day before celebrating her 40th birthday. She worked with the village council for about two months and was described as a jovial and friendly person.