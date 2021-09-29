Brother admits to beating sibling to death with 2×4

– file to be sent to DPP for advice

Kaieteur News – A man is presently in police custody for allegedly battering his brother to death with a piece of two by four during an argument on Sunday night. Regional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan, confirmed that the suspect has since confessed to the crime.

Initial reports by this publication had stated that Lakhram Dhurup, a Joiner of No.72 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, had collapsed and died at his home. However, investigations by the police revealed his brother was involved in his sudden death and an arrest was subsequently made.

According to the police, the suspect and Dhurup got into a heated argument over Dhurup’s wife but the argument escalated and Dhurup choked the suspect. The two men engaged in a scuffle and the suspect told police he armed himself with a two by four piece of wood and dealt his brother several lashes about the head, back and arms. After he collapsed, the suspect and his wife tried to revive him with Limacol but there was no movement. He was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a post mortem examination was carried out on the body of Dhurup and it revealed that he died from shock with cerebral and cerebella haemorrhage along with a ruptured aneurysm. Commander Ramlakhan has indicated that a file will be prepared to send to the Director of Public Prosecution, Shalimar Ali-Hack, for advice.