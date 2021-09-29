Blue book better dan death certificate

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan believe dat when yuh get admit to de COVID Hospital dat de medical people does ask yuh if yuh get vaccinated. It won’t surprise dem boys one bit if some ah dem patients, wah claiming dem vaccinated, never get vaccinated at all.

When some people start panting fuh breath and realise dat dem mek a mistake by not tekking de vaccine, it is not beyond dem to claim dem vaccinated when in fact dem never tek a shot. Some ah dem shame fuh admit dem was wrong about de vaccine and dem know people gan think less bout dem fuh nat tekking de vaccine. So dem might shame fuh seh dem nah vaccinated.

Dat is why dem boys nah certain how many ah dem fully or partially vaccinated people who died bin really get a shot or two. Dem boys hoping dat de Ministry gan get dem database up and running so dat dem can verify wah dem patients sehing.

Dem boys expect ‘breakthrough’ infections and deaths. But dem numbers a lil bit too high fuh dem boys liking. So dem waiting fuh de Ministry fuh verify if dem wah dead vaccinated or nat.

Delta is a serious variant. If yuh nah careful it gan knack yuh down. Dem boys feel dat Guyanese tekkin’ dis COVID thing too light. Dem boys still seeing people in minibus without mask.

Dem still seeing people walking in groups without masks. Dem boys still seeing some supermarkets and business place letting people in without asking fuh de Blue Book!

But dem boys seh Blue Book is de best defence against death certificate

Talk half and tek yuh vaccine!