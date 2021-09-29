Bandit beaten during home invasion

Kaieteur News – On Sunday last, a man who tried to break into a home, was greeted with a sound thrashing by the owner.

According to a police report, a thirty-three-year-old man who is said to be a mason of Tuschen, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo secured his home, leaving everything intact and retired to bed.

Around 04:00hrs, the man woke up and noticed the suspected bandit in a bending position in a corner, about two feet away from his bed. At that time, the individual was holding a haversack which was later discovered to have one electric saw valued $30,000, one angle grinder valued $10,000, and one electric drill valued $9,000. The haversack with the stolen items belongs to the victim, and was valued at $2,500.

The victim then rushed to the suspect and subsequently apprehended him and dealt him several lashes with a nearby wire. The suspect managed to break free and jumped into a drain.

The victim then raised an alarm and persons in the area came to his assistance and managed to capture the suspect.

Subsequently, the police were summoned and the suspect was arrested with the mentioned items. The suspect was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated, and later taken to the Leonora Police Station where he was placed into custody pending further investigation.