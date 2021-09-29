Another fully vaccinated person among six latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that six more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 778.

The Ministry reported that the latest fatalities are that of five unvaccinated persons and a fully vaccinated person.

The fatalities are that of three women, a 60-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), an 81-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 40-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice) and that of three men, a 74-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), a 43-year-old from Region Four and a 49-year-old from Region Five.

According to the Ministry, all six persons died over a three-day period (September 26 to 28) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24hour period recorded 123 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,359. Out of the amount of confirmed cases, 16,444 persons are women while 14,915 are men.

Presently there are 31 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 137 persons in institutional isolation, 3,774 in home isolation, and 10 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 26,639 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

