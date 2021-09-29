Latest update September 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$50k bail for man who allegedly hammered labourer to head

Sep 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Randall Latchman, who is accused of hammering a labourer to his head, was on Monday placed on $50,000 bail for the offence. The defendant appeared in the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, who read the attempt murder charge to him.

Charged, Randy Latchman.

Latchman was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on September 23, 2021, at Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, with intent to commit murder, he wounded 54-year-old Jeremy Massay, of Canefield East Canje.
Magistrate Singh granted the defendant bail in the sum of $50,000 and transferred the matter to Reliance Magistrate’s Court. The matter was then adjourned to October 20, 2021.
Following the alleged wounding of Massay, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that on the day in question, Massay and the defendant’s son had a misunderstanding over smoking. It is alleged that after the misunderstanding, the defendant went to Massay’s home and confronted him.
An argument ensued between the two men and this lead to the defendant hammering Massay to his forehead and about his body. Massay collapsed and Latchman made good his escape on a bicycle.
According to the police report, Massay was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor. The man was then admitted to the hospital.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Rio AMBC election to be chaired by Ninvalle

Sep 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – According to a release, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and current government Director of Sports in the National Sports Commission (NSC) of the Ministry of...
Read More
Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Ogle CC thank GENEQUIP for continued support

Sep 29, 2021

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at Ann’s Grove Community Ground taking shape

GFF’s changing & washroom facility at...

Sep 29, 2021

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran Khan

GCB extends condolence on the passing of Imran...

Sep 29, 2021

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation of Milex “Hi & Low” milk powder to fuel football programmes

Desinco Trading partners with GFF with donation...

Sep 29, 2021

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not...

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]