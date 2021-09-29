$50k bail for man who allegedly hammered labourer to head

Kaieteur News – Randall Latchman, who is accused of hammering a labourer to his head, was on Monday placed on $50,000 bail for the offence. The defendant appeared in the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, who read the attempt murder charge to him.

Latchman was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on September 23, 2021, at Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, with intent to commit murder, he wounded 54-year-old Jeremy Massay, of Canefield East Canje.

Magistrate Singh granted the defendant bail in the sum of $50,000 and transferred the matter to Reliance Magistrate’s Court. The matter was then adjourned to October 20, 2021.

Following the alleged wounding of Massay, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that on the day in question, Massay and the defendant’s son had a misunderstanding over smoking. It is alleged that after the misunderstanding, the defendant went to Massay’s home and confronted him.

An argument ensued between the two men and this lead to the defendant hammering Massay to his forehead and about his body. Massay collapsed and Latchman made good his escape on a bicycle.

According to the police report, Massay was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor. The man was then admitted to the hospital.