Running Braves wins team competition AG boss pleased with last weekend’s meet

Kaieteur News – The curtains fell on the 2021 National Youth & Junior Championships which was held at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) at Leonora last weekend (Saturday and Sunday) and it may be the last Track meet held in Guyana for a while.

Head of Athletics Guyana (AG), Aubrey Hutson, during an invited comment, hailed the event as successful despite getting last minute approval which the association is grateful for since other sport bodies would’ve been denied with the rising cases of covid-19 in Guyana being the bugbear.

The AG body will now sit down and deliberate on the team that will represent Guyana at next month’s South America Championships in Guayquil, Ecuador with some athletes making some good cases for selection with their performances last weekend.

Among the weekend’s top performers were Keliza Smith that completed the 100m & 200m sprint double to go along with a second place in the women’s under-20 long jump.

Ezekiel Newton of Bladen Hall Secondary was the fastest young man in the under-18 category with wins in the iconic 100m & 200m events.

Analisa Redmond of Super Upcoming Runners won the women’s under-20 long jump with a distance of 5.40m.

Karese Lloyd also made light work of her opponents in the girls under-18 winning both the 100m and 200m races with times of 11.97s and 25.21s respectively.

Okenoko Pascall won the boys’ under-20 Shot Put with a distance of 13.51m which was some mark off his season’s personal best of 15.06m. Cromwell Williams of Hopetown Flames was second with 10.31m, while Shawn Daniels of Super Upcoming Runners was third with 7.94m.

Cadassie Fraser of Hopetown Flames won the boys’ under-20 Triple Jump with a distance of 14.77m, while Stefan Roach that won at the South American under-23 trials was second with a distance of 12.49m.

Carifta Gold Medalist Anisha Gibbons didn’t disappoint and her girls’ under-18 winning Javelin Throw of 41.23m was almost double the distance of second placed Prince Cato who registered 24.13m while Shirley Davis was third with 12.96m.

Running Brave Athletics Club sprinted away with the under-20 boys 4×100 relay ahead of Bladen Hall Multilateral Secondary School and Hopetown Flames ‘A’ that finished third.

Osrick Pellew won the under-20 boys 100m dash in a time of 10.99s with Trevon Hoppie second in 11.69s and Kurt Rudder third in 11.85s.

Aaliyah Headley won the girls u-20 3000m more than a minute ahead of her competitors.

In the team competition, as expected, Running Braves Track Club finished with the most points to take the bragging rights for a year with a final tally of 294 points which was almost five times that of the surprise second place finishers Bladen Hall Multilateral with 77 points after edging out Hopetown Flames that finished third with 74 points.

–