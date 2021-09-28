Petterson-Griffith’s quest for glory ends before it begins due to visa challenges

2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship



Kaieteur News – The President and Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF), Gordon Spencer and Roger Rogers had pulled out all the stops to gain successful nomination for Guyana’s #1 Powerlifter, Carlos Petterson-Griffith to attend and compete at the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championships currently underway in Halmstad, Sweden.

Confidence was high from Petterson-Griffith’s and the Federation’s perspective for this nations lone representative to do himself and Guyana proud. Corporate support was not lacking with some business entities and the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission taking care of the athlete’s expenses.

Unfortunately though, the covid-19 world pandemic has brought with it its share of challenges which has put paid to Petterson-Griffith’s chances of attending. The athlete yesterday issued a statement expressing his disappointment but is still very optimistic of making his World Championship quest possible, next year.

This is the second time that the athlete is missing World’s, the first time was due to him being suspended from the sport for competing in an unsanctioned competition in Barbados which was not a member of the IPF at the time, Barbados is now a member.

The strongman who recently returned from competing at the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships where he captured gold medals in both the 93kg Open Classic (Raw) and Equipped segments was not able to obtain the Schengen Visa to travel to Sweden despite all efforts being made the by the GAPLF for him to obtain same; the Federation also issued a statement.

Petterson-Griffith in his statement noted, “This makes two years I will be missing the World Championships even though I was fully prepared. I know in my heart that I would have placed within the top tier of the best 5 lifters, and it is a disappointing feeling knowing that it was out of my control having everything in place to travel aside from the Visa.

Nevertheless with every setback there is an even greater comeback and I know I will be competing next year at the World Championships with God’s Grace. My focus now is for the future and to prepare for the upcoming South American Championships in Ecuador, which will be my redemption and where I will be able to showcase some of the preparation I have put in place for World Championships.

I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation and thanks to all the people that supported me, namely the NSC specifically the Honourable Mr. Charles Ramson, Mr. Steve Ninvalle, Fitness Express, Mr. Jamie McDonald who has been with me from day one, MVP Sports, Guybisco and DeSinco Trading and those that would like to remain private.

I would like to end with a quote by Mr. Anderson Silva, “A Champion is defined by the adversity he overcomes.”

I would also like to encourage our young athletes and the ones who are hungry and pushing for greatness to keep pushing and never give up and to always remember the comeback is always stronger than the setback.”