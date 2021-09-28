MSC played no part in ‘Silent Party’ Event after rental of ground

Promotors issue apology to Task Force for breaching Covid protocols

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – On early Sunday morning the National Covid Task Force stopped an Event at the Malteenoes Sports Club on Thomas Road after the promotor of outdoor party ‘Silent Vibes’ breached several Covid-19 protocols including breaking the 10:30 PM curfew and not adhering to the mask wearing guidelines.

The promotors rented the ground from Malteenoes for Saturday Evening for a fete called a ‘Silent Party’ an event which is popular in the USA.

It entails the revellers using head phones provided by the promotors which play the same music which only they can hear, thus the term ‘silent Party’.

Malteenoes in their agreement for Rental mandated that Silent Vibes adhere to all covid-19 regulations in addition to agreeing that no Vehicles or bottles would be on the ground which has been earmarked as a possible practice venue should Guyana win its bid to host matches in next year’s U19 World Cup.

A security deposit which would have been refunded once the ground was in a similar condition after the Event to what it before.

Silent Vibes broke all the of the stipulations in the agreement in addition to breaking down a part of back fence when a section of the large crowd tried to escape being caught by lawmen.

A large number of them were escorted by military bus to the police station to be charged for breaking the Covid protocols.

After the ‘Silent Party’ was reportedly approved by the Task Force and the Guyana Police Force and payments were made, Malteenoes had no further part in the event.

The club, which was founded in 1902, plans to seek compensation for the damaged fence from Silent Vibes, who yesterday issued a letter of apology to the Task Force.

After the story was made public on the Newsroom Facebook page Sunday, President of Malteenoes, Deborah Mc Nichol, presently in the USA, commented on the issue:

“I’m so disappointed. The approval was given based on the approval they said they received from the Task Force and the police.

I particularly stated that my concern would be for them to abide by the rules,” said Mc Nichol.

“Unbelievable. I’m so upset they could never ask for anything again. Lawlessness…on behalf of the Malteenoes Sports Club we apologise to the Nation that this happened at our club and state that we condemn the breaking of any law of Guyana,” stated Mc Nichol, the only female President of a club which plays first division cricket in the Caribbean.

Below is Silent Vibes apology letter: