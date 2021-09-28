Motorcyclist killed in Palmyra accident

Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 69-year-old man was killed following an accident yesterday morning on the Palmyra Public Road, East Canje, Berbice.
Dead is Abdool Rahim, of Lot 102 ‘A’ Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice.

Abdool Rahim’s mangled motorcycle

The section of the car that collided with Rahim’s motorcycle

According to police, Rahim was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane on his motorcycle CF 4743 when the driver of motor car HC 8500 attempted to overtake him. The left side front of the car collided with the right side of the motorcycle and caused Rahim to fall onto the windscreen of the car, shattering it in the process. The motorcyclist sustained injuries that left him unconscious and motionless on the roadway. The police and the ambulance arrived sometime after and Rahim was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver is in police custody and a breathalyzer test that was done read zero. Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

