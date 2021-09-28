Motorbike bandits caught on camera robbing woman at M&M’s kitchen door

Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2021 News
– Fired shot before escaping
Captured on CCTV camera robbing a woman on Sunday last at the M&M Snackette’s kitchen door, were two motorbike bandits armed with a gun.
The delinquents pounced on the woman around 08:30hrs on Sunday as she was making her way to work at a location in Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to the woman, she was walking along the street located besides the snackette, just opposite the Demerara Harbour Bridge, when she spotted the bandits heading towards her.
As a result, the woman told Kaieteur News that she tried to seek refuge in the snackette’s compound. She recalled opening the gate of the snackette’s side entrance and waited a few minutes. Thinking that all was clear, she decided to step out but soon realized that the bandits were still there waiting to launch their attack.
Upon seeing them, the woman said that she turned back and ran into the compound. This time however, the bandits pursued her into the M&M’s premises and cornered her at the kitchen door.
She said that she started to scream as they relieved her of her hand bag which contained her bus fare and cell phone. The employees at the snackette rushed to her assistance but the bandits reportedly fired a shot to scare them off as they escaped.
