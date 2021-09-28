Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Motorbike bandits caught on camera robbing woman at M&M’s kitchen door

Sep 28, 2021 News

– Fired shot before escaping

Screengrab of video showing the bandits pursuing the woman into the compound.

Captured on CCTV camera robbing a woman on Sunday last at the M&M Snackette’s kitchen door, were two motorbike bandits armed with a gun.
The delinquents pounced on the woman around 08:30hrs on Sunday as she was making her way to work at a location in Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to the woman, she was walking along the street located besides the snackette, just opposite the Demerara Harbour Bridge, when she spotted the bandits heading towards her.
As a result, the woman told Kaieteur News that she tried to seek refuge in the snackette’s compound. She recalled opening the gate of the snackette’s side entrance and waited a few minutes. Thinking that all was clear, she decided to step out but soon realized that the bandits were still there waiting to launch their attack.
Upon seeing them, the woman said that she turned back and ran into the compound. This time however, the bandits pursued her into the M&M’s premises and cornered her at the kitchen door.
She said that she started to scream as they relieved her of her hand bag which contained her bus fare and cell phone. The employees at the snackette rushed to her assistance but the bandits reportedly fired a shot to scare them off as they escaped.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

Sep 28, 2021

2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship Kaieteur News  – The highly anticipated, and eagerly awaited performance of Mr. Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith at the World’s...
Read More
Petterson-Griffith’s quest for glory ends before it begins due to visa challenges

Petterson-Griffith’s quest for glory ends...

Sep 28, 2021

MSC played no part in ‘Silent Party’ Event after rental of ground

MSC played no part in ‘Silent Party’ Event...

Sep 28, 2021

Running Braves wins team competition AG boss pleased with last weekend’s meet

Running Braves wins team competition AG boss...

Sep 28, 2021

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team co sponsors Rose Hall Town 51st anniversary celebration

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team co sponsors...

Sep 28, 2021

New Sports Club formed in Berbice

New Sports Club formed in Berbice

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]