Knife bandit caught on camera robbing cop, gets $300,000 bail

Kaieteur News – Alleged cop robber, 21-year-old Shamar Davis, a mason of Guyhoc Squatting Area, Georgetown, yesterday made his first court appearance for two armed robbery charges and was placed on $300,000, bail.

The alleged serial robber appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He denied the charges that were read to him. The first charge alleges that on September 24, 2021 at Water Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a knife, he robbed off-duty cop, Rohan Persaud, of two cell phones valued $62,000, a haversack valued $8000 and $70,000 in cash.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the day in question, around 06:45hrs, Davis was caught on camera in front of Muneshwers Limited on Water Street robbing the policeman of his belonging. He was seen wrestling Persaud to the ground.

It was reported that while the policeman was walking towards the bus park, the defendant, armed with a large knife, was seen running behind him before grabbing his haversack.

He managed to corner the cop close to one of the stalls located in front of Muneshwers Limited but was met with resistance from the lawman.

Davis then began assaulting the man and dealt him several blows to his face with the knife as he kept pulling the haversack. The brief scuffle continued until the bandit wrestled the cop to the ground. He then used the knife to cut the straps of the haversack and pulled it off from his victim before making good his escape.

The police prosecutor told the court that last Friday at the Sophia Bus Park where the defendant sells drinks and water, a police rank saw him and informed him that he is wanted at the police station.

The court heard that the police rank, while taking Davis, to the station were met by another rank who also accused Davis of assaulting him as well.

In a video seen by this publication, three policemen were seen cornering the defendant to the wall as they tried to arrest him. Davis was seen in the video arguing with the officers before he spat in one of their faces. This led to the officer cuffing Davis in his face multiple times.

Magistrate Bess placed Davis on $150,000 bail for the first charge. A second charge was then read to Davis to which he denied. The latter charge alleges that on May 10, 2021 at Croal Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a knife, he robbed Stephan Muniram of his cell phone valued $125,000.

The defendant was placed on $150,000 bail for that charge also and the matters were adjourned to October 4, 2021.