Joiner dies after reportedly falling and hitting head

Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Relatives of a 29-year-old joiner, Lakhram Deroop, of Lot 95 No.72 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice are mourning his death after he reportedly fell, hit his head and died Sunday night.
Deroop resided with his girlfriend and his sister-in-law, Eshwarie Chetram, said that her home is located in the same yard.
On the night in question, she said that Deroop had gone out to imbibe with friends at a nearby shop in the village, while his girlfriend stayed over at her house. She said they were watching television when they heard a knocking at the door.
“He come and call… then we open the door after and we see him on the ground. Like he fall down, he wasn’t moving,” Chetram said. She added that attempts were made to revive him but that was unsuccessful. They then took him to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Chetram said that Deroop had a bump on his head when he was found on the ground, leaving them to deduce that he fell and hit his head.
Sep 28, 20212021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated, and eagerly awaited performance of Mr. Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith at the World’s...
Sep 28, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s foremost visual artists wrote a heart-rending letter in yesterday’s edition of... more
Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s foremost visual artists wrote a heart-rending letter in yesterday’s edition of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]