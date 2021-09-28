Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Joiner dies after reportedly falling and hitting head

Sep 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a 29-year-old joiner, Lakhram Deroop, of Lot 95 No.72 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice are mourning his death after he reportedly fell, hit his head and died Sunday night.

Dead, Lakhram Deroop

Deroop resided with his girlfriend and his sister-in-law, Eshwarie Chetram, said that her home is located in the same yard.
On the night in question, she said that Deroop had gone out to imbibe with friends at a nearby shop in the village, while his girlfriend stayed over at her house. She said they were watching television when they heard a knocking at the door.
“He come and call… then we open the door after and we see him on the ground. Like he fall down, he wasn’t moving,” Chetram said. She added that attempts were made to revive him but that was unsuccessful. They then took him to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Chetram said that Deroop had a bump on his head when he was found on the ground, leaving them to deduce that he fell and hit his head.

 

