Health Ministry records 10 more COVID-19 deaths – 30 patients in ICU

Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that 10 more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 772.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of seven unvaccinated persons, a fully vaccinated person, a partially vaccinated persons and one whose vaccination status is unknown.
The fatalities are that of three women, a 65-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 56-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 55-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of seven men, a 49-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), a 65-year-old and 75-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice), a 79-year-old, a 56-year-old and 48-year-old from Region Three and a 36-year-old from Region Four.
According to the Health Ministry, all 10 persons died over an eight-day period (September 20 to 27) while receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24-hour period recorded 88 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,236.
Presently, there are 30 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 134 persons in institutional isolation, 3,743 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 26,557 persons, who tested positive for the virus, have recovered.
Sep 28, 20212021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated, and eagerly awaited performance of Mr. Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith at the World’s...
Sep 28, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Sep 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s foremost visual artists wrote a heart-rending letter in yesterday’s edition of... more
Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s foremost visual artists wrote a heart-rending letter in yesterday’s edition of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]