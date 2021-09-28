Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry records 10 more COVID-19 deaths – 30 patients in ICU

Sep 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that 10 more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 772.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of seven unvaccinated persons, a fully vaccinated person, a partially vaccinated persons and one whose vaccination status is unknown.
The fatalities are that of three women, a 65-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 56-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 55-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of seven men, a 49-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), a 65-year-old and 75-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice), a 79-year-old, a 56-year-old and 48-year-old from Region Three and a 36-year-old from Region Four.
According to the Health Ministry, all 10 persons died over an eight-day period (September 20 to 27) while receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24-hour period recorded 88 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,236.
Presently, there are 30 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 134 persons in institutional isolation, 3,743 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 26,557 persons, who tested positive for the virus, have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

Sep 28, 2021

2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship Kaieteur News  – The highly anticipated, and eagerly awaited performance of Mr. Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith at the World’s...
Read More
Petterson-Griffith’s quest for glory ends before it begins due to visa challenges

Petterson-Griffith’s quest for glory ends...

Sep 28, 2021

MSC played no part in ‘Silent Party’ Event after rental of ground

MSC played no part in ‘Silent Party’ Event...

Sep 28, 2021

Running Braves wins team competition AG boss pleased with last weekend’s meet

Running Braves wins team competition AG boss...

Sep 28, 2021

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team co sponsors Rose Hall Town 51st anniversary celebration

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team co sponsors...

Sep 28, 2021

New Sports Club formed in Berbice

New Sports Club formed in Berbice

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]