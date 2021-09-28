Health Ministry records 10 more COVID-19 deaths – 30 patients in ICU

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that 10 more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 772.

The country’s latest fatalities are that of seven unvaccinated persons, a fully vaccinated person, a partially vaccinated persons and one whose vaccination status is unknown.

The fatalities are that of three women, a 65-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 56-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 55-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of seven men, a 49-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), a 65-year-old and 75-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice), a 79-year-old, a 56-year-old and 48-year-old from Region Three and a 36-year-old from Region Four.

According to the Health Ministry, all 10 persons died over an eight-day period (September 20 to 27) while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24-hour period recorded 88 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,236.

Presently, there are 30 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 134 persons in institutional isolation, 3,743 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 26,557 persons, who tested positive for the virus, have recovered.

