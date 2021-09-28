GRA to relocate headquarters

…no tax breaks/waivers offered to contractor

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is relocating its headquarters to Pattensen, Greater Georgetown, according to a recent notice published by the authority.

In that notice, GRA said in its notice that it intends to apply for the procurement of consultative services and as such, “you are hereby invited to submit technical and financial proposals for providing service, which could form the basis for future negotiations and ultimately a contract between you and the procuring entity—GRA.

The terms of reference and additional supplemental would be provided to potential bidders having purchased the bid documents.

As it relates to the evaluation criteria, it was noted that the “employer (GRA) will award the Contract to the Bidder whose bid is determined to be substantially responsive to the bidding documents, and who offered the Lowest Evaluated Bid Price, provided that this Bidder has been determined to be eligible and have met the qualification requirements.”

According to GRA, the proposal will be evaluated and ranked on its merit in accordance with the evaluation criteria outlined in the Supplementary Information attached, and if the proposal is ranked satisfactory then it could form the basis for negotiations and, ultimately a contract “between your firm and the procuring entity (GRA).”

The GRA was clear in its invitation, “if your firm does have the necessary expertise for a specific task, you may not associate with another firm or engage specialists nor experts to enable presentation of a full range of expertise required for the assignment.”

It was noted too that “in order to assure the effective use of local knowledge, support institutional development and transfer of technicality, you are encouraged to associate with qualified organisations and/or individual specialists from Guyana for one or more tasks, in part or in full, but your firm shall be the prime consultant.”

According to the GRA’s notice, potential bidders are required to hold their proposal valid for 120 days, four months from the date of submission during which period “you will maintain without change, your proposed price.”

Additionally, it was noted that domestic consultants and foreign consultants who are resident in Guyana: “Please note that the remuneration which you receive from this contract will be subject to the normal tax liability in Guyana.”

According to the Notice published under the name of the Commissioner General of GRA, Godfrey Statia, GRA is “not bound to select any of the consultants submitting proposals.”