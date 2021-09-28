GPHC Cardiologist urges heart patients to visit hospital

Despite COVID-19 concerns…

– says failure to seek treatment can result in severe complications

Kaieteur News – Fear of COVID-19 has been one of the reasons that several heart patients have not been sticking to their clinic dates or visiting the hospital when they need treatment. This worrying state of affairs was highlighted yesterday by Interventional Cardiologist at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Dr. Michael Chin.

Failing to seek timely medical attention, he explained, could result in severe complications.

Dr. Chin’s revelations were forthcoming yesterday during an interview with media representatives that was conducted in the hospital’s Libin Room. The doctor, at the time, was addressing issues the GPHC cardiology department has been facing due to COVID-19 as it relates to matters of the heart.

He noted that the delay in seeking medical care by these patients has not only been occurring locally but it is a trend studies have found in other countries as well. The delay, he said, is due to people’s fear of developing COVID-19 or being exposed to it.

It was revealed that patients with heart attack, stroke and other medical emergencies, if they delay medical care, this can lead to more complications and untimely death.

“For example, for somebody who has a heart attack…if that patient presents late to hospital, the longer that person waits to receive treatment, more damage is occurring to the muscle. And as such that leads to severe damage to the heart and lead to significant heart failure that can be lifelong and even be fatal,” Dr. Chin explained.

According to the doctor, the sign of a heart attack includes severe chest pain, which is usually persistent and may radiate down the arm and neck. This is then complemented by sweating, dizziness and shortness of breath, he related.

“If you are having these symptoms and there are persistent, they occur for 10 minutes, 15 minutes and 20 minutes and is ongoing, do not stay at home,” he pleaded.

Moreover, Dr. Chin is advising persons to come to the hospital, where they can be treated with the relevant medications that can “break down the clotting and help restore blood flow to the heart.” He also stressed how important it is to seek attention early as it helps in early detection so as to reduce the associated risks.

As Guyana gears to join the rest of the world tomorrow to observe World Heart Day, Dr. Chin noted that delayed medical attention is one of the problems that is expected to be addressed by raising awareness.

“That is one of the things we would like to bring across as we celebrate World Heart Day, to don’t delay treatment, come early so that you can receive lifesaving treatment,” he asserted.

World Heart Day will this year be observed under the theme: “Harnessing of digital media to promote awareness, prevention and management of cardiovascular disease.”