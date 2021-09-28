GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2021 Sports
2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship
Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated, and eagerly awaited performance of Mr. Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith at the World’s Classics Power-lifting Championships currently underway in Sweden, did not materialise.
The Guyana Delegation was unable to acquire a Schengen Visa to enter Sweden, the host country of the Championship. This is in spite of endorsements from the organisers and Sponsors.
No effort was spared in the Federation’s attempt to secure visas. The GAPLF worked through and with many stakeholders, both local and overseas to resolve the issues. However, the extant regulations on travel to the Sweden in light of the pandemic seemed insurmountable for the Guyana delegation.
Nonetheless, the Federation is appreciative of the efforts of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports through the Director of Sports, for offering yeomen support to Team Guyana and all other sponsors who would have contributed to Team Guyana in anticipation of our participation in the Championship.
The Federation will continue to offer its athletes the exposure and opportunities they merit and looks forward to the continued support and partnership of all stakeholders to make this possible.
President, Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) stated in his statement.
