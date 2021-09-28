Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

Sep 28, 2021 Sports

2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship

Kaieteur News  – The highly anticipated, and eagerly awaited performance of Mr. Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith at the World’s Classics Power-lifting Championships currently underway in Sweden, did not materialise.

Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith (right) and GAPLF President, Gordon Spencer.

The Guyana Delegation was unable to acquire a Schengen Visa to enter Sweden, the host country of the Championship. This is in spite of endorsements from the organisers and Sponsors.
No effort was spared in the Federation’s attempt to secure visas. The GAPLF worked through and with many stakeholders, both local and overseas to resolve the issues. However, the extant regulations on travel to the Sweden in light of the pandemic seemed insurmountable for the Guyana delegation.
Nonetheless, the Federation is appreciative of the efforts of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports through the Director of Sports, for offering yeomen support to Team Guyana and all other sponsors who would have contributed to Team Guyana in anticipation of our participation in the Championship.
The Federation will continue to offer its athletes the exposure and opportunities they merit and looks forward to the continued support and partnership of all stakeholders to make this possible.
President, Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) stated in his statement.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

Sep 28, 2021

2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship Kaieteur News  – The highly anticipated, and eagerly awaited performance of Mr. Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith at the World’s...
Read More
Petterson-Griffith’s quest for glory ends before it begins due to visa challenges

Petterson-Griffith’s quest for glory ends...

Sep 28, 2021

MSC played no part in ‘Silent Party’ Event after rental of ground

MSC played no part in ‘Silent Party’ Event...

Sep 28, 2021

Running Braves wins team competition AG boss pleased with last weekend’s meet

Running Braves wins team competition AG boss...

Sep 28, 2021

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team co sponsors Rose Hall Town 51st anniversary celebration

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team co sponsors...

Sep 28, 2021

New Sports Club formed in Berbice

New Sports Club formed in Berbice

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]