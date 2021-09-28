Foreigners pelt teacher with bottle after owner closes bar

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old teacher was pelt to the head with a glass bottle while he was out drinking with his friends at a bar located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara last Sunday.

According to reports, the victim and three of his friends were at a bar having a drink when, around 21:00hrs, the bar owner notified them that he was ready to close due to the COVID-19 curfew. The bar owner then proceeded to another table where a group of men and women, believed to be foreign nationals, were gathered speaking in a foreign language to enlighten them about his decision to close.

Upon doing so, the four men and two women started to behave in a disorderly manner. As a result, the teacher went over to them and asked that they desist from behaving in such a manner. A scuffle then ensued between the victim and one of the suspects, causing his chain to burst and his T-shirt to damage.

The owner then became angry with the foreigners and proceeded to put them out of his premises. The four men in retaliation started to pelt glass bottles, one of which hit the victim on his forehead. Subsequently, they entered a white Toyota 192 and made good their escape.

The victim then made a report at the Leonora Police Station where he was handed a medical certificate and escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for medical examination. He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away.

Checks were made for the suspects but they were not found.