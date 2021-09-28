Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fight over dog in bed leaves one dead

Sep 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Detectives investigating the murder of Pradesh Ramgobin, 33, also known as Avinash, have learnt that he might have been killed in a fight over a dog in a bed.
At least this is what the prime suspect in his murder told them while being questioned. Relating this bit of information to Kaieteur News was Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum.
The suspect is an acquaintance of Ramgobin and was the first to notify the man’s relatives that he was dead.

Dead, Pradesh Ramgobin

Ramgobin was found dead in the suspect’s home located at Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Wednesday last around 09:00hrs.
While being interrogated, the suspect claimed that a fight had ensued between them at his home sometime after they had returned from a “lime” a short distance from his home.
The suspect alleged that it started after he had thrown a dog on the bed where Ramgobin was reportedly sleeping.
Ramgobin, the suspect continued, had lashed him first to his left foot and right hand with a cutlass.
He further alleged that it was during the fight that Ramgobin fell to the floor and remained motionless.
Crime scene experts, who had examined Ramgobin’s remains at the crime scene, had reported that it bore two chop wounds and other injuries. Additionally, they noted that the body was found clad in a blue underwear lying on a bed surrounded by blood.
Ramgobin was last seen alive last Tuesday leaving his home around 17:00hrs to go to the “lime” with friends. Police had reported that he would normally consume alcohol with his associates but when he failed to return that evening, his mother became worried.
The following day around 08:30hrs, the suspect visited her home and informed her that her son was dead.
She, along with other relatives, reported what they were told to police and ranks were dispatched to location where Ramgobin’s remains were.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

GAPLF issues statement on Petterson-Griffith not being able to attend

Sep 28, 2021

2021 World Classic Powerlifting C/ship Kaieteur News  – The highly anticipated, and eagerly awaited performance of Mr. Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith at the World’s...
Read More
Petterson-Griffith’s quest for glory ends before it begins due to visa challenges

Petterson-Griffith’s quest for glory ends...

Sep 28, 2021

MSC played no part in ‘Silent Party’ Event after rental of ground

MSC played no part in ‘Silent Party’ Event...

Sep 28, 2021

Running Braves wins team competition AG boss pleased with last weekend’s meet

Running Braves wins team competition AG boss...

Sep 28, 2021

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team co sponsors Rose Hall Town 51st anniversary celebration

RHTYSC Namilco Thunderbolt Flour team co sponsors...

Sep 28, 2021

New Sports Club formed in Berbice

New Sports Club formed in Berbice

Sep 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]