Fight over dog in bed leaves one dead

Kaieteur News – Detectives investigating the murder of Pradesh Ramgobin, 33, also known as Avinash, have learnt that he might have been killed in a fight over a dog in a bed.

At least this is what the prime suspect in his murder told them while being questioned. Relating this bit of information to Kaieteur News was Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum.

The suspect is an acquaintance of Ramgobin and was the first to notify the man’s relatives that he was dead.

Ramgobin was found dead in the suspect’s home located at Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Wednesday last around 09:00hrs.

While being interrogated, the suspect claimed that a fight had ensued between them at his home sometime after they had returned from a “lime” a short distance from his home.

The suspect alleged that it started after he had thrown a dog on the bed where Ramgobin was reportedly sleeping.

Ramgobin, the suspect continued, had lashed him first to his left foot and right hand with a cutlass.

He further alleged that it was during the fight that Ramgobin fell to the floor and remained motionless.

Crime scene experts, who had examined Ramgobin’s remains at the crime scene, had reported that it bore two chop wounds and other injuries. Additionally, they noted that the body was found clad in a blue underwear lying on a bed surrounded by blood.

Ramgobin was last seen alive last Tuesday leaving his home around 17:00hrs to go to the “lime” with friends. Police had reported that he would normally consume alcohol with his associates but when he failed to return that evening, his mother became worried.

The following day around 08:30hrs, the suspect visited her home and informed her that her son was dead.

She, along with other relatives, reported what they were told to police and ranks were dispatched to location where Ramgobin’s remains were.