De difference between an ordinary tief and a political tief

Sep 28, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys come across wan article but nah know weh it come from. But it suh nice and appropriate fuh Guyana dat dem boys gat fuh share it with y’all. Dem boys wan yuh fuh read and think bout it
De question fuh answer is: “Wat is de difference between wan ‘Ordinary’ Tief (OT) and a ‘Political’ Tief (PT)?”
First, de ‘ordinary’ tief does steal yuh money, yuh bag, yuh watch, yuh gold chain, yuh cell phone, yuh money, etc. But de ‘political’ thef does snatch yuh future, yuh career, yuh education, yuh health and yuh business.
Second, de ‘ordinary’ tief does decide who to rob. But as strange as it sound, you yuhself does pick de ‘political’ tief to rub yuh. You does pick de political tief – de same person wah gan snatch yuh future from you and yuh children.
Third, de police does chase de ‘ordinary’ tief. He gan go after he with all he gat. But de police does protect de ‘political’ tief. De political tief nah gat to run and hide.
Fourth, we does cuss down and want beat de ‘ordinary’ tief. When we catch de ordinary tief, it does be blows fuh so and nuff bad words. But we does fight one another over de ‘political’ tief.
So answer me fass, who civilised and who is de jacka#*$?
Talk half and laugh at de other half.

