Bandits assault Berbice ranger, wife in home invasion

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged robbery under arms that occurred at Plantation Warren, No.19 Village, Corentyne Berbice on Sunday at 18:30hrs.

The victims have been identified as 58-year-old Franklin Baker called “Frankie” and his 68-year-old wife, Lilowttie Baker. Kaieteur News was informed that two masked men, one armed with a cutlass and another with a gun, had confronted Frankie at his gate as he was about to exit.

According to Lilowttie, “Last night me and my husband were sitting down and then my husband said he was going to see if Noel put a watchman on the hymac and he came out and approached the gate and opened it and came back for the cycle. Me barely see the cutlass hoist up and dem ah push in back Frankie in the yard.” The woman said her husband asked the men, “Wah happen to ayuh bai? Wah happen?” before one of the men held the cutlass to his neck and the other held a gun to her head.

Lilowttie said her husband held onto the cutlass, which caused him to receive a wound to the left palm of his hand. He then shouted for help from his neighbours but the bandits quickly pulled him into the house and dealt him several cuffs about his body. The bandit with the gun then pushed Lilowttie to the ground and demanded that she handed over her earrings and other jewellery that she was wearing. She complied even as her husband was relieved of what he had.

The woman disclosed that it was her brother-in-law who caused the bandits to panic when he used his cutlass to hit a canter truck that was parked on the road. They escaped into the backlands, as a result.

Both victims were escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were treated and sent away. Among the items taken by the bandits were one Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued $40,000, two pairs of gold earrings valued $20,000, one gold bangle valued $80,000 and one Samsung cellular phone valued $50,000.

Police said checks were made for the perpetrators but there were no sightings.

An investigation is ongoing.