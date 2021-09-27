Taxi driver helpless after car stolen with COVID-19 vaccine book

Kaieteur News- Unable to transact business, and go about plying his trade as per normal, is a helpless taxi driver, whose car was stolen on Thursday, along with Covid-19 vaccine booklet.

The taxi driver identified as Abdool Azad, a resident of Providence on the East Bank Demerara (EBD), had secured and parked his 2003 model silver grey Toyota Fielder wagon in front of his home on Wednesday evening.

However, when he awoke the following day (Thursday) his car bearing the licence plate PSS9172 was missing. After making some enquiries, Azad learned that someone had driven off with his car around 05:30 hrs. that morning.

It is believed that the car thief or thieves had hotwired his vehicle and stolen it. Not only is he now without a car to earn a daily wage, but had also lost his COVID-19 vaccine booklet and important documents that were stored in the vehicle.

Some of the important documents he lost are his bank cards, ID card and driver’s licence. These documents, related Azad, are recoverable but it is impossible to do so without his COVID-19 vaccine booklet.

Without the proof that he is vaccinated, Azad is currently unable to enter the bank to withdraw cash from his account or recover his bank card. As a result, the taxi driver has been left helpless without cash.

Azad said that he had made contact with the Ministry of Health to find out if it is possible for the authorities to give him another Covid-19 vaccine booklet, but was told that he must wait two weeks for a verification to be done.

Without his car to earn money and without his vaccine booklet to transact business, Azad is quickly running out of options to sustain himself financially as he awaits the purported two-week-verification process by the Ministry of Health.