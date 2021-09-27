One year after launch…Foundation assisting mothers with special needs children continues to make its mark

Kaieteur News – The Jaden Foundation—the local non-profit which was launched last year, is moving forward with its efforts to provide food supplies, medical care and other types of support to women who have special needs children, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesswoman and Founder of the non-profit, Melissa Playter had started the support initiative in honour of her special needs son, Jaden. The idea she said, is for the Foundation to be a voice for women dealing with special needs children; to help them be better informed and equipped to take care of their children.

Playter had stressed on how important it is for parents to have support when raising their children, more so, children with special needs.

Speaking to Kaieteur News recently on the occasion of the organization’s first anniversary, Playter noted that the group has been able to reach out and help the mothers despite continuous challenges posed by COVID-19.

She noted that: “Since we launched this initiative, it has been a great and interesting experience talking to mothers who had been dealing with special needs/disabilities. Some are so happy for having their voices heard, while some are too hurt and broken to even talk about what they are going through.”

“That in itself is a blessing,” Playter added, referencing some of the conversations she has had with the women who spoke of their financial and other constraints.

The founder emphasized on the importance of placing the spotlight on the issues that these mothers of special needs children face.

“As a single mother of a special needs son myself, I can relate to these people that’s why the Jaden Foundation team is here to let them know we will help them in whatever we can assist…[however] we can’t help them if they are not willing to open up and let us know where they are overwhelmed,” she said.

In this regard, Playter thanked the hardworking team at Jaden Foundation for constantly making contact with the women and offering support in whatever way they can.

She noted too, that donors play a major role in the efforts of the Foundation.

Playter noted: “We are happy for the few that are on board with us.”

Commenting further on the Foundation’s support network, Playter expressed gratitude to President Irfaan Ali and his team for being on board.

“We’re looking forward to having him and his team more involved in this life changing journey where we all need each other. Life is a like a puzzle, it can’t be fixed if we have missing pieces,” added Playter.

The Jaden’s Foundation Head also lauded her church, the Ebenezer Full Gospel as well as individuals in the Kamuni Creek (Santa Mission) Region Three community, and in Georgetown for their support.

Since its launch, the Jaden Foundation has garnered support from a few overseas based foundations with similar mandates including, Curtis Nelson of Sesame flyers, a youth and community development organization in Brooklyn, New York and Mike Johnson of the BK Styles.

The Foundation will also be supported by medical specialists like Dr. Karen Butters.

According to Playter, the feedback on the work of her support initiative has been great. “Since the launch, we have been getting awesome feedback especially through the Jaden’s foundation Facebook page.”

“For those who don’t know about us, we would like them to know that we offer a number of services, and if they need medical assistance, we have qualified and experienced doctors to listen to all their problems and help to guide them,” she explained.

She added that “Jaden’s foundation is all about helping people from all walks of life in whatever little way we can, for I believe we are here on God’s mission not our own. For now we plan on making the food hampers and medical supplies drive more, and hold events in different regions of Guyana.”

In addition to its continuous support initiatives, Playter said that the Foundation is hoping to host more food and healthcare drives.

The most recent activity was held on September, 25, 2021, at Playters Enterprise 15 Delph Street Campbellsville, Georgetown home.

“We wanted to take this to the Kamuni Creek area in Region Three …Our aim was to take the drive to Berbice this year but due to the COVID guidelines we had to make the change to do it in Georgetown, just to avoid huge gatherings, but we were still able to send hampers to Berbice,” she told Kaieteur News.