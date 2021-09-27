One fully vaccinated person among 8 who died of COVID-19

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that eight more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 762.

The Health Ministry announced that the latest fatalities are that of seven unvaccinated persons and a fully vaccinated person, who all died over a two-day period (September 24 to 25).

The latest deaths are that of four men: a 56-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon- Supernaam), a 42-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 53-year-old and a 57-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) and that of four women, a 74-year-old from Region 10 and a 73-year-old, a 60-year-old and a 78-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Meanwhile, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hour period, they recorded 241 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,148.

Presently there are 31 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 166 persons in institutional isolation, 3,919 in home isolation and nine in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 26,270 persons who tested for the virus have recovered.