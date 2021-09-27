Minister Bharrat calls out power struggle between GYEITI Secretariat and first MSG

Latest update September 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat revealed that when he assumed office, he noticed that there was a misunderstanding of the role of and relationship between the Secretariat and the first multi stakeholder group (MSG) of the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI).
He made the comments during a recent ceremony which was held to commemorate the launch of the second GYEITI MSG at the Ministry’s Main Street annex. The MSG is tasked with implementing the EITI transparency standards.
“The multi-stakeholder group is the decision-making body for the GYEITI… and the GYEITI Secretariat is the executing agency or body or arm, and I want to make that clear…” Bharrat said.
“When I took over as Minister of Natural Resources, I sensed that there was some kind of confusion previously. There was some kind of misunderstanding as to how the role should be. That is based on my personal assessment. This would have created some kind of animosity in the past between the Secretariat and the MSG.”
He said that the National Coordinator of the GYEITI Secretariat, Dr. Rudy Jadoopat and others, are supposed to execute the decisions of the MSG and not the other way around. Bharrat also asked that there be a better relationship between the MSG and the Secretariat.
“And I think the Secretariat, Mr. Jadoopat and staff, you would have to lead from the front on this here, because most, or all of the members of the MSG, they are basically volunteering their time, their service; they’re professionals. But you’re here on a full time basis, so we’ll expect that you lead from the front in building a good working relationship.”
Bharrat said fractured relationships are often caused by a failure to communicate, whether there is a lack of communication, too much, or the wrong communication.
“And I want to say too, that every single member of the MSG and the Secretariat is important to this process,” Bharrat added. “There is no one that is less important than the other one, whether you’re from civil society, industry or government. We are all in this together as a team.”
The Minister thanked the new members of the MSG for their patriotism and commitment to moving Guyana forward on matters of transparency and accountability.
“That is something that all of us must be interested in, to ensure that our extractive industries are managed in an accountable, efficient, transparent manner.”
He noted that the new MSG includes members of the old one, and that he is thankful for them, because they will bring some institutional knowledge and experience which they gleaned over the life of the first MSG.
The new MSG is responsible for seeing that Guyana’s third EITI report is completed and submitted before the year is out.
The Ministry of Natural Resources is currently seeking the services of an independent administrator for the preparation of this report.
Sep 27, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Despite not playing Firs-Class Cricket or in major franchise Leagues, former Guyana U-19 off-spinner Kevin George has still been able to earn playing professionally in...
Sep 27, 2021
Sep 27, 2021
Sep 27, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – I read a letter in the Kaieteur News last week by long serving minister of the PNC government under... more
There was this guy who I know from playing dominoes. He would always lose. And every time he lost, he would rant and rail... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]