Man charged six times for raping underage girl

Kaieteur News- A 32-year-old gold miner who was arrested earlier in the month for allegedly raping an underage girl, was on Friday slapped with six counts of rape after appearing in Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Making his first court appearance was Steel Sancho of Gangadeen Street, Matthew’s Ride, who was arraigned before Magistrate Delon Bess to answer to the charges. The defendant was not required to plead to the indictable charges, which alleges that he raped a child under the age of 16.

According to the police, Sancho was arrested on September 9, last, following the rape allegation.

Kaieteur News learnt that the man and the girl were in an alleged relationship. Recently, his wife reportedly caught him having sex with the underage girl and reported him to the police. The girl was questioned and she admitted to investigators that she and the defendant had sex on six different occasions.

Sancho was on Friday placed on $200,000 bail for each count of rape and is expected to reappear in court on October 12.