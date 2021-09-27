How to negotiate a bid!

Latest update September 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- De guvament always building something and it does always gat to go out to tender. But in de old days, dem dint had public tendering. Yuh had to go in person and mek yuh bids to dem Ministry officials.
Dem boys remember de case of de Ministry wah bin want build a shed. Dem call in three cantractors fuh interview dem.
De Ministry official ask de fuss builder how much fuh build de shed.
”Three million dollars,” de first cantractor say.
”Break dat down fuh meh,” de Ministry official shout.
”I will,” de builder say. “One million for me, one million fuh materials, and one million fuh labour.”De official nod and say, “Wait outside.” He call in de second cantractor.
“How much to build de shed?” de official ask.
“Six million dollars,” say de second cantractor.
”Break dat down fuh meh,” say de official.
”I will,” say de second builder. “Two million for me, two million for materials, and two million for labour.”
De official nod and say “Wait outside.” He left and call in de third cantractor.
”How much to build de shed?” ask de official.
”Nine million dollars,” say de third builder.
”Break dat down fuh meh,” de official say.
”I will,” say de third cantractor. He lean back in he chair and give de official wan easy smile.
”Three million for you, three million for me, and we’ll give the job to the first cantractor.
Talk half and nah ask bout re-tendering!
Sep 27, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Despite not playing Firs-Class Cricket or in major franchise Leagues, former Guyana U-19 off-spinner Kevin George has still been able to earn playing professionally in...
Sep 27, 2021
Sep 27, 2021
Sep 27, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – I read a letter in the Kaieteur News last week by long serving minister of the PNC government under... more
There was this guy who I know from playing dominoes. He would always lose. And every time he lost, he would rant and rail... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]