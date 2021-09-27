Latest update September 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

How to negotiate a bid!

Sep 27, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News- De guvament always building something and it does always gat to go out to tender. But in de old days, dem dint had public tendering. Yuh had to go in person and mek yuh bids to dem Ministry officials.
Dem boys remember de case of de Ministry wah bin want build a shed. Dem call in three cantractors fuh interview dem.
De Ministry official ask de fuss builder how much fuh build de shed.
”Three million dollars,” de first cantractor say.
”Break dat down fuh meh,” de Ministry official shout.
”I will,” de builder say. “One million for me, one million fuh materials, and one million fuh labour.”De official nod and say, “Wait outside.” He call in de second cantractor.
“How much to build de shed?” de official ask.
“Six million dollars,” say de second cantractor.
”Break dat down fuh meh,” say de official.
”I will,” say de second builder. “Two million for me, two million for materials, and two million for labour.”
De official nod and say “Wait outside.” He left and call in de third cantractor.
”How much to build de shed?” ask de official.
”Nine million dollars,” say de third builder.
”Break dat down fuh meh,” de official say.
”I will,” say de third cantractor. He lean back in he chair and give de official wan easy smile.
”Three million for you, three million for me, and we’ll give the job to the first cantractor.
Talk half and nah ask bout re-tendering!

