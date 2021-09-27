Highly-decorated consultant vying to conduct critical extractive industry projects for Guyana

Kaieteur News- A few weeks ago, Kaieteur News reported that a lone consultant submitted a bid to secure two critical projects under the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI). These two projects included the consultant preparing a systematic feasibility study with the second project requiring an expert to prepare a beneficial ownership register.

Preliminary research by Kaieteur News shows that the lone consultant, Samuel Bekoe, is an economist and governance expert with years of experience and knowledge in preparing beneficial ownership registers.

In fact, Bekoe designs and manages policies, projects and systems to strengthen governance, anti-corruption, and enhance accountability in the extractive industry in African states.

Presently, he is a freelance consultant with the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative in Accra, Ghana where duties include undertaking review 0f annual financial statements of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

This is the state agency responsible for the exploration, licencing, and distribution of petroleum-related activities in Ghana.

His portfolio also includes providing technical support to develop GNPC Disclosure Policy; technical advice and support to the development of the beneficial ownership regulations at the Registrar General; and support for Ghana’s EITI to develop its mainstream feasibility study and report.

In Liberia and Zambia, this expert also gave technical assistance to the beneficial ownership implementation, which was aimed at identifying gaps for the full implementation of requirements and disclosures.

These included websites, databases, annual reports, portals and others.

Under the United Kingdom Aid (UKAid), Bekoe had also provided technical assistance to Ghana’s Registrars General Department on the implementation of the beneficial ownership register. His specific support duties included the development of legislation and regulations, beneficial ownership forms, development of beneficial ownership standard operating procedures, training manuals, capacity building for staff, public sensitization workshops and implementation guidance.

For three years in Ghana, Bekoe performed duties as a Technical Lead Consultant on Accountability Workstream with the Department For International Development (DFID) on Ghana’s oil and gas for inclusive growth. He was responsible for managing the design and implementation of projects to strengthen governance, accountability and prevent corruption in Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

Further to this, he has worked with Civil Society Organizations and government agencies through the provision of technical capacity and advisory services, and coalition-based advocacy to achieve policy and regulatory reforms in Ghana’s extractive industry.

Bekoe has also successfully managed over one million in grants to civil society and state accountability actors to sustain public demands for transparency in Ghana. Furthermore, he provided technical advice to Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency in sensitivity mapping and strategic environmental processes, as well as input to the environmental policy for oil and gas in Ghana under the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Bekoe has held other major portfolios at agencies like the Economist Intelligence Unit; Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas in Ghana; Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme; Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa; Natural Resources Governance Institute.

Notably, this consultant has also worked with the Guyana Government in the past, as Bekoe served as the Project Manager for this country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy.