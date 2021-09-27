GFF conducts U20 men’s trials in Florida ahead of CONCACAF qualifiers, sponsored by SQ Apparel

Latest update September 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News-
Guyana U20 Men’s National Team Head Coach Wayne Dover and his team on Friday commenced a three-day talent identification camp in Florida, as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) accelerates its efforts to integrate upcoming youth players from the diaspora into its national programme.
The camp, officially sponsored by sports apparel company SQ Apparel, follows extensive trials for U20 eligible players across Guyana ahead of November qualifiers in the Dominican Republic for the Concacaf U20 Championship. Guyana has been drawn in Group D with Nicaragua, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. The winner of each qualification group will progress to the Round of 16 finals tournament.
“The purpose of the talent ID camp is to identify players in the North America diaspora with Guyana heritage,” said Coach Dover. “We hope to come away with identified talent to strengthen the National U20 Men’s Team leading up to the qualifiers in November.”
“The ID scouting is the first of its kind for the men’s U-20 team, and it will definitely give us a wider reach for talent,” Dover added.
Dover was joined by GFF Youth Development Officer Bryan Joseph and GFF Goalkeeping
Coach Eon Deviera, as part of a high-level delegation focused on examining the potential of players taking part in the trials.
As official sponsor of the camp, SQ Apparel’s contributions include the provision of logistical resources for the coaching staff’s accommodation, tentage and other materials for the camp, and photographic coverage.
“We are extremely grateful to SQ Apparel for supporting this important initiative,” said GFF
President Wayne Forde. “This crucial support means the GFF is able to properly examine the potential of upcoming talent in the North American diaspora. We are excited to welcome new players into the national programme as we build towards a successful run in the Concacaf U20 Championship.”
Sep 27, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Despite not playing Firs-Class Cricket or in major franchise Leagues, former Guyana U-19 off-spinner Kevin George has still been able to earn playing professionally in...
Sep 27, 2021
Sep 27, 2021
Sep 27, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Sep 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – I read a letter in the Kaieteur News last week by long serving minister of the PNC government under... more
There was this guy who I know from playing dominoes. He would always lose. And every time he lost, he would rant and rail... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The abrupt resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, came like... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]