GFF conducts U20 men’s trials in Florida ahead of CONCACAF qualifiers, sponsored by SQ Apparel

Kaieteur News-

Guyana U20 Men’s National Team Head Coach Wayne Dover and his team on Friday commenced a three-day talent identification camp in Florida, as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) accelerates its efforts to integrate upcoming youth players from the diaspora into its national programme.

The camp, officially sponsored by sports apparel company SQ Apparel, follows extensive trials for U20 eligible players across Guyana ahead of November qualifiers in the Dominican Republic for the Concacaf U20 Championship. Guyana has been drawn in Group D with Nicaragua, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. The winner of each qualification group will progress to the Round of 16 finals tournament.

“The purpose of the talent ID camp is to identify players in the North America diaspora with Guyana heritage,” said Coach Dover. “We hope to come away with identified talent to strengthen the National U20 Men’s Team leading up to the qualifiers in November.”

“The ID scouting is the first of its kind for the men’s U-20 team, and it will definitely give us a wider reach for talent,” Dover added.

Dover was joined by GFF Youth Development Officer Bryan Joseph and GFF Goalkeeping

Coach Eon Deviera, as part of a high-level delegation focused on examining the potential of players taking part in the trials.

As official sponsor of the camp, SQ Apparel’s contributions include the provision of logistical resources for the coaching staff’s accommodation, tentage and other materials for the camp, and photographic coverage.

“We are extremely grateful to SQ Apparel for supporting this important initiative,” said GFF

President Wayne Forde. “This crucial support means the GFF is able to properly examine the potential of upcoming talent in the North American diaspora. We are excited to welcome new players into the national programme as we build towards a successful run in the Concacaf U20 Championship.”