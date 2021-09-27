GBBC President Abdool remains positive despite cancellation of ‘Superhero’ card

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News- President of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) Peter Abdool remained positive that they will be able to host a card later this year despite the cancellation of the “Superhero” fight card which was set for the National Stadium.

The card was scheduled to be held on Saturday night last and was expected to feature USA based Guyanese sensation Elton Dharry. However, due to a rise

in the coronavirus cases, the card was cancelled.

Abdool noted that while safety is important and they are hoping to have that sort of environment in order to host a card. “Because it’s a contact sport, you are talking about eight weeks training prior to a fight and to create that sort of environment in a gym means everybody has to be vaccinated, and it has to be a closed environment. Attendance is another issue, but we are hoping that we can stage a fight around December, hopefully a Boxing day card. And if we can do that Gary St. Clair is planning a fight and everybody wants to see Elton in action. That’s the only chance we have, it will come down to a decision from the Minister of Health in combination with the Minister of Sport,” he added.

Abdool is positive Dharry can win a world title but said he has to get the opportunity.

“He can win a world title, it’s not a matter of his confidence, with boxing the difficulty is that you have to be able to get the fight. You can be a fantastic fighter and you can actually spend your entire career waiting for a fight, so what happens is, as you fight you get ranked and the closer you are to the top the better you have a shot at the title,” he explained.

Dharry fought against Australian Andrew Moloney for the WBA super-flyweight title in 2019, but sustained an injury during the bout which caused a halt to the proceedings, and Abdool is hoping for a re-match.

“Elton did well against Moloney who was a good opponent, Elton actually beat the guy, he did such a fantastic job that he is now a hot number. People are looking at him and he can put on a good show which is what every promoter wants. So the chances are that he will get a shot at a world title, so we are hoping that it happens.”

Abdool said that the super flyweight division is one of the strongest divisions in the world which has a number of fantastic fighters at the top. “For Elton to get a shot at the WBC or WBA titles may be somewhat difficult, he may get a better shot at the IBF title. But the most important thing is that he is now certified, so we have limited time to find a pathway for him. He has the ability but the question is, can we land that all important fight and can we land it in Guyana which is what we want. We are hoping for a rematch with the Australian,” he posited. Guyana has been one of the top ranked boxing nations in this part of the world, producing a number of world champions and Abdool is also hoping that they can make a restart to the sport locally in the near future.

He stated that Sports Minister Charles Ramson has been very supportive.

“Once the covid comes off, we have to look at building our ranks bank. We had a period of three years in which we were fighting every month which was like 300 fights over a short period of time. We want to get back to that stage, and of course the good thing about it is that there are lots of businesses in Guyana, so we may be able to get a better level of funding. We can also get into the school system,” he related.

Abdool indicated that Guyana is very much connected with the WBC and pointed out that he is on the board of governors so they can find a way to a world title bout.

Dharry arrived in Guyana on Wednesday and was hosted at a gala reception on Thursday night at the Everest Cricket Club by a number of overseas based Guyanese. The event was attended by members of parliament, boxing officials and sponsors.

The fighter is expected to meet with boxing officials and wants to do some charitable works.

Despite being disappointed that the fight was cancelled, Dharry said he understands the situation not just here in Guyana, but around the world. “I just have to stay focus and be prepared,” he noted.

Dharry said he will continue to work hard and at the same time take the necessary precaution. “My training could have been better, but I am not going to complain. The fighters are all fully vaccinated so we get to work with each other,” he stated.

The 35-year-old Dharry said he confident of winning a world title.

“I have been the only Guyanese top ranked fighter for the past seven years and I have six belts so far. I am not the guy who runs away from the fights, I have been chasing the fights. I am there, It’s just for the other fighters to fight me, I want to fight them, I called their names, I email their management teams, but it’s up them to fight me, I want to fight anyone of them who has a belt or is ranked in the top 10 in the world,” he stated confidently.

Dharry indicated that he will take a break for a few days and hopefully he can get back into the ring shortly.

“I will take a break for a few days and hopefully my team and I can work to get me back in the ring soonest, and we can do something here in Guyana on Boxing Day if everything goes well,” he noted.

Dharry most recent bout was against Reyes of the Dominican Republic which he won via knockout in the first round. This contest took place in Puerto Plata in July last and speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Jack Bharrat of Ameri Group of Properties which is based in New York said they is happy to lend support.

“I was privilege to be part of the sponsorship for his last fight in the Dominican Republic. A team of us, overseas based Guyanese, decided to embark on this trip as a home coming for the fighter, so as to expose Elton to the larger Guyanese community hence the cocktail reception in his honour. We will also be touring Berbice, Essequibo, Mahaica and Leguan. Elton is Guyanese, he is a national treasure and is for all Guyanese to share,” he related.

Bharrat said they will continue to support the fighter.

“His records speak for itself. He has a great track record and he is one of the few Guyanese who is professionally recognize in the sport at the moment. We want to make sure that we give him the support. In any sport it takes funding to be outstanding, proper training, and from our business this is our way of giving back to our community. It’s an honour,” he said,

He expressed gratitude to all sponsors and feels Dharry has a long way to go. The sponsors also include NYSC, 212 Devices, King Leo Productions, Sanjay Jewellery, Shareef Medical Centre, SA Seafoods and Fresh Harvest, AGT Energy Group Inc., WR Plumbing Inc., Safewatch INC. and Kaieteur Lefferts Empire Land Services Corp.

Dharry has a professional record of 24 wins, 14 knockouts, six losses and one draw.