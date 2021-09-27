Latest update September 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Curtains fall on National Youth & Junior

Sep 27, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News- The National Youth & Junior Championships concluded this weekend at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) Leonora where many of the winners and stand out performers will be proud of their exhibits but also will have one eye on the South American under-23 Championships next month.
Among the winners yesterday was Keliza Smith that completed the 100m & 200m sprint double to go along with a second place in the women’s under-20 long jump.
Analisa Redmond of Super Upcoming Runners won the women’s under-20 long jump with a distance of 5.40m.

Keliza Smith was one of the standout athletes of the meet.

Karese Lloyd also made light work of her opponents in the girls under-18 winning both the 100m and 200m races with times of 11.97s and 25.21s respectively.
Aaliyah Headley of Running Braves Athletics Club that won the under-20 3000m.
More details in tomorrow’s edition of Kaieteur Sport.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

‘I would not have picked Gayle’ – says Ex Guyana youth player Kevin George feels Rutherford & Shepherd were unlucky

‘I would not have picked Gayle’ – says Ex Guyana youth...

Sep 27, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Despite not playing Firs-Class Cricket or in major franchise Leagues, former Guyana U-19 off-spinner Kevin George has still been able to earn playing professionally in...
Read More
Curtains fall on National Youth & Junior

Curtains fall on National Youth & Junior

Sep 27, 2021

GFF conducts U20 men’s trials in Florida ahead of CONCACAF qualifiers, sponsored by SQ Apparel

GFF conducts U20 men’s trials in Florida ahead...

Sep 27, 2021

GBBC President Abdool remains positive despite cancellation of ‘Superhero’ card

GBBC President Abdool remains positive despite...

Sep 27, 2021

GVF u-23 vs. National select series

GVF u-23 vs. National select series

Sep 26, 2021

National Youth & Junior C/Ships concludes today

National Youth & Junior C/Ships concludes...

Sep 26, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]