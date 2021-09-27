Curtains fall on National Youth & Junior

Latest update September 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News- The National Youth & Junior Championships concluded this weekend at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) Leonora where many of the winners and stand out performers will be proud of their exhibits but also will have one eye on the South American under-23 Championships next month.
Among the winners yesterday was Keliza Smith that completed the 100m & 200m sprint double to go along with a second place in the women’s under-20 long jump.
Analisa Redmond of Super Upcoming Runners won the women’s under-20 long jump with a distance of 5.40m.
Karese Lloyd also made light work of her opponents in the girls under-18 winning both the 100m and 200m races with times of 11.97s and 25.21s respectively.
Aaliyah Headley of Running Braves Athletics Club that won the under-20 3000m.
