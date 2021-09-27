Latest update September 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

COVID-19 charges against Sleepin’s boss, staff dismissed

Sep 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- The charges against the owner of Sleepin International Hotel, Restaurant and Bar, Clifton Bacchus, 50, of Lots 288-289 Church Street, Georgetown, and one of his employees were on Friday dismissed in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

In May 2021, Bacchus and his employee, Shontelle Marshall, 33, of Alberttown, a cashier, along with two of his customers, were charged for breaching the COVID-19 regulations.
On their first court appearance before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, attorney-at-law, Latchmie Rahamat, who represented Bacchus told the court that under the law, which her client was charged, his business is listed as an essential business.
The lawyer had explained that hotels, interior lodges and guesthouses can operate on a 24-hour basis therefore; making the charge against her client unlawful while, Marshall’s lawyer had told the court that hisclient is a cashier who usually works late and stays at the hotel.
During Friday hearing of the matter, Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus dismissed the matter against Bacchus and Marshall. Following the Magistrate’s decision, Bacchus in a comment stated, “Today I feel vindicated as the charges against my staff and I were dismissed by the Magistrate.”
The charge had alleged that on March 12, 2021, at the Sleepin Hotel, Bacchus and his employee breached the curfew imposed between the hours of 22:30 hrs. and 04:00 hrs. They had both denied the charge and maintained their innocence.

