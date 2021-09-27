Alleged phone snatcher begs to call his mom

Kaieteur News- An alleged phone snatcher on Friday, begged for a phone call to his mom after he was caught by citizens and handed over to police on Haley and Hadfield Streets Georgetown.

The suspect who appeared to be a teen, was accused of snatching a man’s phone on Regent Street. Kaieteur News understands that a police patrol car was notified and eventually caught up with him.

In a cell phone recorded video of the arrest, a man was seen holding him by his pants waist and dragging him towards an officer who was standing beside a car.

Persons could be heard saying, “He snatch the man phone just now, where is the d phone?”

He was handed over to the cop and while the officer held on to him, the suspect was heard saying, “Me aint snatch nobody phone”.

He then requested a call to inform his mother that he is being detained by police”.

The citizens who assisted the police in capturing him asked, “What is your mother number, you gon shame you mother now boy”.

As he continued to talk with the officer, other persons were heard taunting him, “You want play bad man and now calling you mother. That is not hardball”