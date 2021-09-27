Latest update September 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alleged phone snatcher begs to call his mom

Sep 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- An alleged phone snatcher on Friday, begged for a phone call to his mom after he was caught by citizens and handed over to police on Haley and Hadfield Streets Georgetown.
The suspect who appeared to be a teen, was accused of snatching a man’s phone on Regent Street. Kaieteur News understands that a police patrol car was notified and eventually caught up with him.
In a cell phone recorded video of the arrest, a man was seen holding him by his pants waist and dragging him towards an officer who was standing beside a car.
Persons could be heard saying, “He snatch the man phone just now, where is the d phone?”

Screengrab from the video of
the alleged phone snatcher
being handed over to police

He was handed over to the cop and while the officer held on to him, the suspect was heard saying, “Me aint snatch nobody phone”.
He then requested a call to inform his mother that he is being detained by police”.
The citizens who assisted the police in capturing him asked, “What is your mother number, you gon shame you mother now boy”.
As he continued to talk with the officer, other persons were heard taunting him, “You want play bad man and now calling you mother. That is not hardball”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

‘I would not have picked Gayle’ – says Ex Guyana youth player Kevin George feels Rutherford & Shepherd were unlucky

‘I would not have picked Gayle’ – says Ex Guyana youth...

Sep 27, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Despite not playing Firs-Class Cricket or in major franchise Leagues, former Guyana U-19 off-spinner Kevin George has still been able to earn playing professionally in...
Read More
Curtains fall on National Youth & Junior

Curtains fall on National Youth & Junior

Sep 27, 2021

GFF conducts U20 men’s trials in Florida ahead of CONCACAF qualifiers, sponsored by SQ Apparel

GFF conducts U20 men’s trials in Florida ahead...

Sep 27, 2021

GBBC President Abdool remains positive despite cancellation of ‘Superhero’ card

GBBC President Abdool remains positive despite...

Sep 27, 2021

GVF u-23 vs. National select series

GVF u-23 vs. National select series

Sep 26, 2021

National Youth & Junior C/Ships concludes today

National Youth & Junior C/Ships concludes...

Sep 26, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]