Timely audit report, block-making initiative for differently abled and another Int’l (Durban) declaration adopted

Encouraging Events, Disturbing Developments…

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – It is an uphill task to find encouraging things in Guyana, those without the shadow of taint: tainted people, tainted objectives, still hidden stories waiting to be exposed. Still, I take what is there, and run with it.

There was the 2020 audit report completed before the required deadline, despite COVID-19 challenges. I think that the Auditor General and his staff should be congratulated. I would add more of mine, when I am satisfied that the audit office dug deeply and delivered a thorough, professional, and confidence building report. I am guarded because of awareness of how powerful political leaders have influenced nationally sensitive institutions to do their bidding, how conscientious auditors are purged, and how audit results can be doctored. Or withheld as in the instance of the secreted away one from Exxon. It would be still more encouraging, if the 2020 audit report is released to the public immediately after parliament reconvenes.

I am encouraged by the block-making initiative launched under the auspices of two State agencies (Housing Authority and National Bureau of Standards) for the differently abled. Anytime that there is opportunity for self-improvement at the individual level, then I am stirred. This interest grows stronger, when such a programme is intended to benefit those hampered by life’s sometimes-cruel hand. But I would be even more inspired to learn and agree that our DIFFERENTLY ABLED POLITICAL LEADERS have allowed themselves to be similarly assisted to enhance themselves, and improve their standing. Let’s face it – I face it – Guyana’s political leaders in the PPP/C and PNCR and AFC are definitely differently abled. They are limited and lost where integrity and principles are concerned. They need help, must recognise that they are severely handicapped (I said the incorrect word) whenever honour and ethics are involved. They know it. Their supporters know it. All Guyanese know it. And I know it. After a lifetime in the public glare, which highlights how crippled and condemned they are, they still refuse to accept that they are addicted to thievery and other forms of governance skullduggeries. The camouflage of carefully chosen words and postures (like child molesters and Ponzi predators) are not working, whether they behave so at international forums or locally. Our political leaders are in desperate need of a (many) block-making initiative that builds them up, block by block, until they are totally different specimens of leaders, and human beings. That would be most encouraging, and I would applaud the loudest.

Encouraging applause is sure to follow what President Ali stood before the whole world and said that Guyana would adopt the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action. This latest International Declaration is certainly noble sounding “Reparations, racial justice, and equality for people of African descent” and something, which any sensible or honourable individual agrees with and support. I do. But there is President Ali himself, a figure of injustice, and that is as such relates to his presidential ascension. Tangible wrongdoing led to his assumption of high office, but he and his VP and party shelter under these broad banners that say so much that is encouraging, but end up meaning little of its substance, namely, where such counts: in the delivery. President Ali is a talker, a real parrot good at repeating what sounds good; and there are few things as good as “racial justice and equality…” But like a parrot, President Ali is all loud talk and little else.

Guyana’s President sounding like the pious strawman that he is, goes before a world body and parrots empty platitudes. And there were three more sanctimonious souls sitting next to him, to ensure that he stays with the script and reads his lines. He stumbled. African Guyanese targeted and sent home, that is where equality starts. African Guyanese marginalised and denied in his own homeland is where racial justice begins. And Guyanese of all stripes and all walks that disagree with him and his companions, who are attacked and vandalised by his own, that is where equality commences. I would recommend as an honest block on which to build. I so encourage President Ali.

