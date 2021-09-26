Pensioner crushed to death by truck at Eccles

Latest update September 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 77-year-old woman was crushed to death by a truck as she was crossing the public road at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) yesterday.
Dead is Jasodra Samwaru of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 10:00hrs. The report indicated that the truck, which was headed south along the public road, had stopped in traffic at the Eccles stoplight when it signalled red.
When the light turned green, the truck drove off and collided with the pensioner who was crossing the road from east to west. According to reports, Samwaru fell onto the roadway and was crushed by the truck.
The woman was later pronounced dead when paramedics from the Emergency Medical Service Unit arrived at the scene. Her body was taken to Carmen Funeral Home where a post-mortem examination is expected to take place.
Meanwhile, according to police, a breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the truck and no trace of alcohol was found in his system. The driver remains in custody and a notice of intended prosecution was served on him as investigation continues.
