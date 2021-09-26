Mabaruma Secondary School destroyed by fire

Latest update September 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Investigations are currently ongoing to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed the Mabaruma Secondary School on Friday.
The Mabaruma Secondary School, a two-storey wooden and concrete building, which measures approximately 150ft. by 200ft., is located in Mabaruma, North West District, Region One.
According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the fire which destroyed the building began sometime after 22:00hrs. on Friday. Police ranks who responded did their best to extinguish the blaze but due to the lack of a fire truck in the area, they were unable to save the school.
In fact, residents told Kaieteur News that there was not much that could have been done other than “just stand and watch the flames consume the secondary school.”
They related that the blaze lasted for hours and was finally extinguished around 02:00hrs. yesterday.
The now destroyed school facilitated over 600 students and had consisted of six classrooms, a Science Lab, an office and a Home Economics Department, along with computers, stationeries and lab equipment.
Based on the investigations so far, police have learnt that the school’s security guard, identified as Mark Knights, was on duty when the fire erupted.
He told investigators that while in his guard hut he recalled hearing loud explosions coming from a room on the second floor located at the eastern side of the building. He reportedly left his hut to investigate the explosion and saw the room engulfed in flames.
Asked if the explosions could have been that of gas bottles, the acting Headmistress told Kaieteur News that it is highly unlikely because the Home Economics Department is located in a separate building from the one destroyed and the Science Lab, which was located on the ground floor, was inactive.
